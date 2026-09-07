O2 launches direct-to-device satellite connectivity for UK businesses

A new direct-to-device satellite service for businesses has been launched by O2, with the network provider saying it will extend connectivity beyond the reach of its traditional network.

O2 Satellite for Business, as the service is called, is the first service of its kind in the UK, the company claimed. Jo Bertram, CEO of O2 Business, said the product aims to bolster support for organizations working in remote locations or with distributed workforces on the move.

“Businesses increasingly rely on always-on connectivity, but work doesn’t stop where mobile coverage ends,” she said.

“O2 Satellite extends connectivity beyond the reach of traditional mobile networks, helping organizations stay connected in more places through the smartphones they already use every day.”

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According to O2, the service will automatically engage when customers are no longer connected to its mobile network and doesn’t require any additional satellite hardware or applications.

Services supported through the offering include messaging, maps, weather, and location sharing through apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Google Maps, and Apple Maps.

The service is available on Apple, Google, and Samsung smartphones and O2 said the new network will extend its landmass coverage from 89% to 95% of the UK.

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Reliable connectivity

The move by O2 aims to bolster connectivity for the significant number of UK businesses operating in rural or remote areas.

One in five businesses in England are based in rural areas. O2 said reliable connectivity is often a challenge for these firms, which has a direct impact on productivity.

The technology that underpins O2 Satellite for Business has already been used in real-world conditions, the company said.

During wildfires in Derbyshire in late June, it provided 100 satellite-enabled phones to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to support operations in areas without traditional mobile coverage.

“The phones connected directly to satellites, helping teams on the ground stay in contact with colleagues, share updates, and access important information across the affected area,” O2 said.

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