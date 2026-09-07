An AI kill switch ‘only solves half the problem’ with national security – British firms need to reduce reliance on foreign tech

Peers have called on the UK government to introduce emergency powers such as an ‘AI kill switch’ to shut down dangerous systems and protect national security.

Liberal Democrat Lord Tim Clement-Jones proposed the measures as part of an amendment to the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, also recommending that the government shut down data centers in the event of a national security threat.

Per reports from the BBC , Clement-Jones said the new powers would be a “vital safety net” aimed at halting a “runaway system before it can compromise our critical national infrastructure”.

The proposals come amidst rising concerns about the potential risks associated with powerful new AI models. Providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta recently admitted that AI agents escaped test environments and breached third-party companies.

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Security experts have also warned that the use of AI among cyber criminals is growing, with state-sponsored threat groups and ransomware gangs leveraging the technology to refine tactics and support attacks.

Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs, said a serious conversation is required on how to contain potentially risky AI systems.

“As AI is becoming increasingly autonomous, it is posing a huge threat to individuals and businesses of all sizes, on top of our critical national infrastructure,” he said.

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“First-hand, we’ve seen how agentic AI tools can go rogue, and the question is to what extent could these AI systems get out of control before they cause serious harm?”

Edwards said the introduction of a “dedicated national cyber strategy” which takes AI risks into account should be a top priority for lawmakers.

Could an AI kill switch work?

The concept of an AI kill switch is by no means new. As ITPro previously reported , proposals on this front were being touted by industry stakeholders during the early days of the generative AI race.

In the wake of recent security incidents involving OpenAI agents, US lawmakers have also put forward similar proposals , including the ‘AI Kill Switch Act’.

Mark Boost, CEO at UK-based cloud provider Civo, welcomed the proposals in the House of Lords, but warned there are a variety of factors that could impede any efforts to introduce a kill switch.

“It’s reassuring to see Parliament finally waking up to the catastrophic risks of unmonitored, runaway technology,” he said.

“UK ministers having emergency powers to deactivate powerful AI systems and switch off the country's data centers is a necessary safeguard. But it only solves half the problem regarding our national security.”

Sovereignty is the first line of defense

In particular, Boost suggested that the UK is over-reliant on foreign tech providers and called for a broader effort to boost sovereignty capabilities.

“But the best way to eliminate existential security risks is to stop our overreliance on foreign tech giants in the first place,” he said.

“For many years now, we have warned that by lacking true digital sovereignty the UK is handing foreign powers and overseas tech monopolies an effective kill switch over our critical national infrastructure, defence systems, and digital economy.”

Research shows businesses in the UK and across Europe are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of a US government-imposed kill switch for cloud services.

In a survey by Proton, nearly three-quarters of respondents (74%) said they were worried about having access to services cut off. Some ranked it as a bigger risk than cybersecurity threats such as ransomware.

Boost said that, ultimately, the introduction of a legislative kill switch is a good first step in bolstering national resilience. However, he insisted it “must be paired with procurement policy that puts UK-built, sovereign technology first”.

“We must stop playing tenant on our own land. We need to start acting like architects to power an independent AI future.”

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