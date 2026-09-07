G7 sounds alarm on quantum cyber threats

The G7 Cybersecurity Working Group has issued a joint advisory urging organizations to get moving on post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

The advisory specifically highlights the risk that quantum computing poses to public-key cryptography, stressing that it's a near-term threat that needs addressing across all sectors, not just critical infrastructure.

"Although the exact timeline is uncertain, several recent advances suggest an anticipation of the development of quantum computers able to break widely used public-key cryptography mechanisms and threaten the security of digital infrastructures," it said.

The big threat from cryptographically relevant quantum computers (CRQCs) is that they will be able to carry out 'harvest now, decrypt later' attacks.

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This involves collecting and storing encrypted data protected by public-key cryptography that threat actors will be able to decrypt at a later date.

"Malicious cyber actors with access to CRQCs will also be able to target authentication mechanisms that help provide assurance and help protect the integrity of data between communicating parties and the integrity of devices," the advisory said.

"This capability could allow malicious cyber actors to impersonate trusted entities, compromise equipment, forge trusted data, or access confidential data, therefore undermining confidence in secure communications or contractual agreements."

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Quantum preparations

Organizations should adopt a phased and risk-based strategy, prioritizing the most sensitive data and assets. This means carrying out an inventory of their cryptographic assets, mapping their dependencies, and developing a transition plan.

To keep costs down, they should acquire products that integrate PQC and replace their systems with quantum-safe ones as part of their standard renewal schedule - this, the advisory noted, could result in lower migration costs overall.

Worryingly, the report said the quantum threat remains off the radar for many organizations and as such is under-resourced, with other security concerns taking precedence.

"Yet a successful and collective transition to PQC can only be achieved if organizations understand that the quantum threat is an economic and business risk, and not merely a cryptographic risk," the report warns.

Raising awareness of the stakes involved will be critical, according to the working group. National strategies aimed at transitioning to PQC should aim to attain an adequate supply of PQC hardware and software products, and encourage users to adopt them.

Research and development efforts also need to be ramped up, with more cooperation between government, industry, and academia, and the introduction of specific requirements within the framework of public procurement.

"Tackling the risks that the impending quantum computing era poses to current cryptographic systems, and ultimately organizations in which they are embedded, requires a coordinated global effort to transition to PQC," the report concluded.

"To strengthen collective resilience and safeguard confidential data, supply chains, and critical systems, public and private organizations must jointly act now. The transition to PQC is the key foundation to help build a secure and resilient digital future."

Still a long way to go

The advice from the working group might not resonate with enterprises, however. A study by Juniper Research earlier this year found that only 27% of global businesses are set to be using PQC by 2030.

Those figures come despite recent predictions from Google that computers capable of breaking existing encryption could be here within just three years.

"The most important part of the G7’s message is the recognition that quantum can no longer be treated as a distant technology problem. Organizations are being told to start their PQC transition now, but transition and protection are not the same thing," said Simon Pamplin, CTO at Certes.

"The real challenge will be legacy infrastructure. Replacing cryptography embedded across decades of applications, supply chains and interconnected systems is not something organisations can achieve overnight.

"Security therefore needs to be abstracted away from individual applications and infrastructure and attached directly to the data, allowing the cryptography protecting it to change without repeatedly rebuilding the systems underneath."

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