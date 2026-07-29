Zscaler and Schwarz Digits team up on sovereign cloud security platform
The sovereign Zero Trust SASE service is aimed at critical sectors such as government, defense, finance, and healthcare
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The sovereign Zero Trust SASE service is aimed at critical sectors such as government, defense, finance, and healthcare