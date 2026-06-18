Cloudflare launches new partner initiative to support AI and SASE adoption
The vendor has unveiled a new partner designation alongside an AI-powered deployment toolkit designed to simplify security platform migrations
Cloudflare has announced the launch of a new Cloudflare One Design Partner designation, alongside an AI-powered toolkit aimed at simplifying security platform migrations.
The initiative is designed to help organizations modernize legacy security environments and accelerate adoption of secure access service edge (SASE) architectures.
According to Cloudflare, migration away from fragmented security and networking environments can often throw up operational challenges such as configuration risks, security gaps, and lengthy deployment timelines.
Housed within the vendor's PowerUP Partner Program, the new high-priority designation will provide partners with additional technical enablement and resources to counter these issues through its Cloudflare One platform.
The pool of initial partners selected for the program includes Arctiq, Consortium, CMT, Presidio, and The Missing Link. In an announcement, Cloudflare chief partner officer Tom Evans said the company is increasing its investment in partners as demand grows for modern security platforms.
"Cloudflare One has evolved into a partner-led engine, and our new Design Partner Designation is built to propel long-term growth," he commented. "This new framework represents our deepest channel co-investment yet."
Cloudflare One Stack
Alongside the new designation, the vendor has also introduced the Cloudflare One Stack, a collection of AI-powered deployment and management tools designed to help partners and customers evaluate, deploy, and manage Cloudflare One environments.
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Built directly on top of the platform, the toolkit includes structured knowledge libraries, decision trees, automated workflows, and blueprint configurations that can be used with AI agents to assist with projects and reduce manual provisioning.
The offering draws on deployment knowledge developed through customer migration projects and is designed to automate and assist with a range of tasks typically associated with SASE and zero trust rollouts.
Capabilities include network assessment, VPN replacement planning, security policy translation, troubleshooting, and migration support for organizations moving from platforms such as Zscaler and Netskope.
Additionally, the toolkit can integrate with the Cloudflare API, allowing AI agents to inspect configurations, recommend changes, and automate deployment workflows.
Partner focus
Cloudflare said its new partner designation and resources mark the latest phase in its wider efforts to strengthen its channel ecosystem around the Cloudflare One platform.
Partners participating in the program will gain access to the Cloudflare One Stack, alongside technical expertise and deployment support aimed at improving large-scale security transformation projects and customer migrations.
"We are equipping our elite partners with the financial runway and technical mastery they want to scale the Cloudflare One platform," Evans added. "By blending our unified SASE architecture with partner expertise, we are turning complex network migrations into high-margin, high-value consulting opportunities for the AI era."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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