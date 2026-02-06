Security experts warn Substack users to brace for phishing attacks after breach
Substack CEO Christ Best confirmed the incident occurred in October 2025
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Cybersecurity experts have warned Substack users to be on the lookout for potential phishing scams after the blogging platform suffered a data breach.
In an email distributed to users, CEO Chris Best revealed a “security incident” saw account email addresses, contact numbers, and “other internal metadata” exposed.
Exact details on how the breach unfolded are yet to be disclosed. However, on 3 February, the organization discovered an issue that allowed an unauthorized third-party to “access limited user data.”
A preliminary investigation found the data was first accessed in October 2025, Best added.
“Importantly, credit card numbers, passwords, and financial information were not accessed,” the email reads.
“We have fixed the problem with our system that allowed this to happen. We are conducting a full investigation and are taking steps to improve our systems and processes to prevent this type of issue from happening in the future.”
Substack hasn’t revealed information on the scale of the breach. However, reports from BleepingComputer suggest the incident could have impacted over half a million users.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
On Monday 2 February, a threat actor uploaded a database to BreachForums allegedly containing 697,313 stolen records.
Substack users should remain vigilant
Best noted that there is currently no evidence that information exposed in the breach is being misused, but nonetheless warned users to remain vigilant.
“We encourage you to take extra caution with any emails or text messages you receive that may be suspicious,” he said.
That same advice has since been reiterated by cybersecurity experts. Phishing attacks are a common occurrence in the wake of a data breach as cyber criminals look to capitalize on contact information to dupe unsuspecting users.
This information often represents a goldmine for threat actors, according to Jamie Akhtar, CEO of CyberSmart.
“While Substack has stated that sensitive data such as passwords and payment information was not accessed, exposure of contact details like email addresses and phone numbers can still be highly valuable to cyber criminals,” he said.
“This type of data is often used as the foundation for targeted phishing, impersonation attempts, and wider social engineering campaigns.”
Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, echoed Akhtar’s comments, but noted that the information provided by Substack is limited, which could still leave some users at risk.
“It is a bit light on the details which can help people accurately judge the risk and take concrete action,” he said. The timeline is significant. If the data was accessed in October 2025, but only just disclosed, it's a significant dwell time.”
“That isn't to say there's negligence on part of Substack because detection can be difficult,” Malik added. “But impacted users deserve a clearer explanation of how the breach was identified.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
AWS exec laments European grid connection woes in data center push
News Efforts by AWS to expand data center infrastructure across Europe face severe delays due to sluggish grid connection practices, a senior company figure claims.
-
Geekom X14 Pro review
Reviews A debut laptop that boasts a fine OLED screen, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD as standard
-
Google issues warning over ShinyHunters-branded vishing campaigns
News Related groups are stealing data through voice phishing and fake credential harvesting websites
-
Hackers are using LLMs to generate malicious JavaScript in real time – and they’re going after web browsers
News Defenders advised to use runtime behavioral analysis to detect and block malicious activity at the point of execution, directly within the browser
-
Everything we know so far about the Nike data breach
News Hackers behind the WorldLeaks ransomware group claim to have accessed sensitive corporate data
-
Thousands of Microsoft Teams users are being targeted in a new phishing campaign
News Microsoft Teams users should be on the alert, according to researchers at Check Point
-
Microsoft warns of rising AitM phishing attacks on energy sector
News The campaign abused SharePoint file sharing services to deliver phishing payloads and altered inbox rules to maintain persistence
-
LastPass issues alert as customers targeted in new phishing campaign
News LastPass has urged customers to be on the alert for phishing emails amidst an ongoing scam campaign that encourages users to backup vaults.
-
Hacked London council warns 100,000 households at risk of follow-up scams
News The council is warning residents they may be at increased risk of phishing scams in the wake of the cyber attack.
-
Warning issued as surge in OAuth device code phishing leads to M365 account takeovers
News Successful attacks enable full M365 account access, opening the door to data theft, lateral movement, and persistent compromise