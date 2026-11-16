Nokia and Nscale team up on new Nordic AI compute consortium

A collection of tech companies have created a consortium focused on developing new ‘AI Gigafactories’ in response to a call from EU leaders.

The new consortium, AI Gigafactory Northern (AIGF Northern), will combine the specialisms of its members to support the development of ‘AI factories’ across the Nordic and Baltic regions.

These AI factories – designed to train frontier AI models at scale – will operate on a federated model, connecting capabilities from existing sites across the region.

Founding members of the consortium include network infrastructure giant Nokia, cloud infrastructure specialist , and Swedish telco Telia.

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Finland-based company Verda, which provides AI cloud infrastructure, and Skeleton, an Estonian provider of data center-grade battery solutions, have also pledged support for the scheme.

“Europe’s AI ambitions depend on infrastructure it can trust, control and scale,” said Mikko Hautala, Chief Geopolitical and Government Relations Officer at Nokia.

“AIGF Northern brings together the connectivity, computing, cloud and energy capabilities needed to turn that ambition into reality. By linking strengths across borders, we can build a more resilient foundation for European innovation, competitiveness and technological sovereignty.”

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The project will also receive support from research partners including Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.

According to the consortium, these partnerships will add expertise in key areas of emerging tech such as quantum computing and photonics , as well as making the group’s capabilities accessible to research and innovation networks across the region.

European infrastructure boosts

The group was formed in response to a call for proposals from the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) in July this year, which sought the creation of EU AI gigafactory consortia.

The EuroHPC JU was launched in 2018 to help develop Europe’s supercomputing ecosystem, as part of efforts to improve digital sovereignty across the region and reduce reliance on US tech providers .

The project is a public-private partnership between the EU, national governments of member states, and private partners, and has since expanded to include AI factories as well as supercomputers .

To support development of AI capacity across the continent, the EU is aiming to invest €30 billion in the sector. The move comes amid a growing focus on the importance of digital sovereignty, with recent research from Gartner claiming that the issue will be part of every country’s national security strategy within five years.

“Verda is proud to be a founding partner in this initiative,” said Verda CISO Michael Champion. “As AI becomes more integral to competitiveness and security, it is essential that Europe has its own strong infrastructure to support research, the public sector, and wider industry.”

“The federated model we are building with AIGF Northern is resilient, cross-border, and anchored in the region, designed to help turn Europe’s AI ambition into reality.”

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