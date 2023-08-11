The Key Requirements of Modernization and the Role of IBM Power10
Efficient power servers for your data center
Few organizations worldwide feel that their infrastructure is sufficiently prepared to deal with such unexpected situations and business challenges. IDC identified 12 key requirements for modern enterprise-class computing, which can be seen as one of the fundamental tenets of modernization as part of digital transformation.
What you will learn in this whitepaper:
- Data-driven insights on where organizations are with their modernization initiatives,
- Description of the key requirements for modernization
- A deep dive into how IBM Power10 qualifies as a distinctly modern platform
Discover a platform that can take on extremely large workloads without choking on data volumes, transaction volumes, or processing and transaction speeds.
Download today
Provided by IBM
Get the ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.