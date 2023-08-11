The Key Requirements of Modernization and the Role of IBM Power10

Few organizations worldwide feel that their infrastructure is sufficiently prepared to deal with such unexpected situations and business challenges. IDC identified 12 key requirements for modern enterprise-class computing, which can be seen as one of the fundamental tenets of modernization as part of digital transformation.

What you will learn in this whitepaper:

- Data-driven insights on where organizations are with their modernization initiatives,

- Description of the key requirements for modernization

- A deep dive into how IBM Power10 qualifies as a distinctly modern platform

Discover a platform that can take on extremely large workloads without choking on data volumes, transaction volumes, or processing and transaction speeds.

Download today

Provided by IBM