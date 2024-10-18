The Gorilla Guide® to... IT infrastructure modernization
How to boost IT productivity and lower support costs with Intel-powered HPE Proliant servers
Highlights include:
- Increased core count and more efficient power supplies help deliver more work per watt, and more workload per server
- HPE servers are engineering from the ground up for total security coverage, from a silicon root of trust to cloud-based management, data protection and access controls
- Enhanced performance, capacity and capability along with AI-driven automation and management means increased IT productivity
- Modernizing servers gets IT away from complex, time consuming support and maintenance work and costs associated with legacy systems and software
