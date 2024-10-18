The Gorilla Guide® to... IT infrastructure modernization

How to boost IT productivity and lower support costs with Intel-powered HPE Proliant servers

The Gorilla Guide® To... IT Infrastructure Modernization
How to boost IT productivity and lower support costs with Intel-powered HPE Proliant servers.

Highlights include:

  • Increased core count and more efficient power supplies help deliver more work per watt, and more workload per server
  • HPE servers are engineering from the ground up for total security coverage, from a silicon root of trust to cloud-based management, data protection and access controls
  • Enhanced performance, capacity and capability along with AI-driven automation and management means increased IT productivity
  • Modernizing servers gets IT away from complex, time consuming support and maintenance work and costs associated with legacy systems and software

