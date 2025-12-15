The global server market is booming
Surging infrastructure investment and demand for embedded GPU hardware are fueling huge growth
Global server market growth skyrocketed in the third quarter of 2025, new research shows, fueled by continued enterprise cloud and AI spending.
Figures from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker show the market hit a record-breaking $112.4 billion in revenue across Q3.
This, the consultancy noted, marked yet another double-digit growth rate, with the industry recording 61% growth compared to the same period last year.
Revenue generated from x86 servers increased by 32.8% to $76.3 billion, according to IDC. However, the biggest growth rate came in Non-x86 servers, hitting $36.2 billion and marking a huge 192.7% YoY increase.
Notably, revenue for servers with an embedded GPU now accounts for more than half of broader server market revenue, with growth in this domain surging 49.4% YoY.
IDC said a key factor here lies in sharpened hyperscaler focus on AI infrastructure projects, with major providers ramping up hardware spending to accommodate rapid enterprise adoption rates.
All told, spending on this front has helped fuel broader server market growth over the last 18 months, with IDC noting that the market has doubled in size compared to 2024, reaching revenues of $314.2 billion in the first three quarters.
“IDC expects AI adoption to keep growing at an outstanding pace as major vendors continue reporting record orders and showing strong backlogs,” said Juan Seminara, research director, Worldwide Enterprise Infrastructure Trackers.
“Hyperscalers and cloud providers are still ahead with new, large deployments that require much higher compute density. Additionally, we started to see major AI based Research and Education projects that will help fuel further growth.”
US market surge continues
IDC’s tracker shows continued growth across a host of markets, with the US in particular the fastest-growing region due to heightened hyperscaler infrastructure spending.
Indeed, the US recorded a 79.1% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024. IDC added that a key contributing factor here was a 105.% growth in accelerated server spending.
Market growth in China also surged by 37.6% YoY, with the region accounting for nearly one-fifth of global quarterly revenue.
“APeJC, EMEA and Japan also showed very healthy double digit growth with 37,4%, 31.0% and 28,1% respectively,” IDC added. “While Latin America showed a low single digit growth with 4.1% increase in the quarter.”
The big boom time winners
Major vendor positions in the server market have fluctuated over the last year, IDC found. Dell Technologies holds a solid lead, boasting an 8.3% revenue share which the consultancy attributed to "outstanding growth on accelerated servers”.
Supermicro, meanwhile, holds second place with a 4% share. However, IDC noted that its position here compared to last year has slipped by 13.2%.
Elsewhere, Lenovo and IEIT Systems remain tied in third position, commanding a 3.6% and 3.7% share respectively.
