Qualcomm the data center with $2.4 billion Alphawave Semi acquisition
The move sees Qualcomm absorb Alphawave Semi’s portfolio of custom silicon, high-speed connectivity solutions, and chiplets
Qualcomm has completed its acquisition of Alphawave IP Group for a reported $2.4 billion, as the communications technology giant continues its expansion into the data center.
First announced back in June 2025, the transaction has been wrapped up around one financial quarter ahead of schedule.
Dual-headquartered in London and Toronto, Alphawave IP Group – operationally known as Alphawave Semi – specializes in high-speed wired connectivity, offering custom silicon, connectivity products, and chiplets geared towards high performance and power efficiency.
Qualcomm said the move will create a “leading player” in AI compute and connectivity solutions, as well as provide key assets for its expansion into data centers.
“Alphawave Semi’s expertise in high-speed connectivity technologies complements our Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Hexagon NPU processors,” explained Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s president and CEO, in an announcement.
“Qualcomm delivers high-performance, energy-efficient compute and AI solutions, and the addition of Alphawave’s technologies will strengthen our platforms and optimize performance for next-generation AI data centers.”
Aphawave Semi’s high-speed connectivity solutions are designed to drive data transfer improvements across a range of environments and technologies, including data centers, AI, 5G, networking, and storage.
The firm’s portfolio spans connectivity IP, chiplets, and advanced connectivity products built around high-performance serializer/deserializer (SerDes), controllers, and UCIe.
These offerings are designed to support next-gen electrical and optical interconnects for higher bandwidth and lower latency in hyperscale and AI systems, while Alphawave Semi’s custom silicon design services help customers accelerate development of enhanced chips for their infrastructure.
As part of the company’s acquisition, Alphawave’s CEO and co-founder, Tony Pialis, will now lead the Qualcomm data center business.
“Joining Qualcomm marks an exciting new chapter for Alphawave Semi,” Pialis commented. “We’re ready to bring our leadership in high-speed connectivity and custom silicon to help shape the future of data center innovation.”
The news follows Qualcomm’s acquisition of Ventana Micro Systems earlier this month – a deal the company said will bolster its RISC-V CPU development capabilities and drive fresh Oryon advancements.
