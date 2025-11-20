UK channel firms are ‘leading the way’ in AI networking readiness
Westcon-Comstor's latest research reveals that 43% of UK partners now offer AI-integrated network services as fresh opportunities beckon
UK channel partners are at the forefront of AI readiness and are well-positioned to capitalize on fresh revenue opportunities, according to new research from Westcon-Comstor.
In collaboration with Coleman Parks, the distributor quizzed senior IT decision makers at 500 channel partner organizations – including MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and systems integrators – across the UK, Spain, Australia, Singapore, and the UAE.
The survey found that 43% of UK-based participants now offer advanced, AI-integrated network services compared to the global average of just 26%.
While the remaining majority are not yet being able to design and deliver these solutions, confidence and capability levels are higher among UK partners.
Most respondents (52%) said they are currently in the process of developing their AI capabilities, while just 5% said they were only “exploring” the technology while offering traditional networking services, a figure significantly lower than the global average of 18%.
Customer support
Additionally, almost half (46%) reported that their customers’ current network infrastructure setups are fully prepared and optimized to support AI workloads in contrast to the global average of 33%.
Most are already supporting clients in network transformation areas such as visibility, security, and automation. Active areas include AI-driven network automation (65%), edge computing and distributed data routing (64%), and intent-based networking (52%).
Rene Klein, Westcon-Comstor’s executive vice president for Europe, said the findings suggest that UK partners are ahead of the curve when it comes to integrating AI into their offerings.
“Our research shows that, despite some challenges, UK partners are leading the way internationally in AI readiness,” he explained.
“This confidence puts them in a strong position to seize the significant growth opportunities on offer in AI-led networking as we look to 2026.”
Growth opportunities
According to Westcon-Comstor, end-users continue to report struggles with internal skills gaps and uncertainty around tech decision making, creating opportunities for channel partners to step in and act as strategic advisors in the era of AI.
Within AI networking specifically, partners cited AI-enhanced network security analytics (65%) as the top growth area and revenue driver over the next 12-18 months, followed by AI-powered network observability and diagnostics (64%).
Additional high-growth opportunities include edge-to-cloud data routing and optimization (59%), as well as autonomous and self-healing networks (39%).
“AI is changing the game, and partners have a rare window to step up as true strategic advisors,” commented Patrick Aronson, chief marketing officer and executive vice president, Asia-Pacific, at Westcon-Comstor. “Customers are hungry for intelligent, adaptive networks.
“The partners who lean in now, build capability and get closer to the customer will be the ones leading the next wave of growth.”
