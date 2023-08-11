The Power of IBM Power for SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Environments
Greater efficiency, reduced carbon footprint
Organizations all over the world rely on SAP applications to operate their business. Many of them are investing in modernization of their SAP environments as a strategic strategy to maintain a competitive edge.
Modernization of SAP environments onto SAP S/4HANA presents a significant opportunity to systems integrators (SIs). Migrating systems can be tricky. Partnering with SIs can prove beneficial for organizations going through a SAP migration.
SIs can provide guidance and expertise to make the shift from on premises to hybrid cloud straightforward. They can ensure the right selection of "fit for purpose" infrastructure stack that scales, ample performance, and a consolidation of the SAP environment.
This white paper shares ideas about how organizations like yours can accelerate their transformation journey. Read this asset and get ahead of the competition.
Provided by IBM
