CoreWeave’s first two UK data centers are now operational

CoreWeave has opened its first two new data centers in the UK, with the company revealing they'll host some of Europe's largest Nvidia AI platform deployments.

Powered by Nvidia H200 GPUs and scaled with Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, the first went live in October 2024 in Crawley with partner Digital Realty, whilst the second went live in December 2024 in London Docklands, with partner Global Switch.

Both are powered entirely by renewable energy.

The data centers form part of an initial £1 billion investment in the UK, which was announced last year. CoreWeave also made London its European headquarters and announced a further £750 million investment in the UK at the International Investment Summit in October.

"This investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's digital technology sector and is exactly the kind we want to see as we grow the economy and use AI to drive efficiency," said chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Last August, CoreWeave became the first cloud provider to bring Nvidia H200 GPUs to its customers, and said the new sites will help it deliver its specialized AI cloud platform in the UK.

"Our first operational data centers in the United Kingdom are a significant milestone for the company, which builds on the investment we announced last year," said Mike Mattacola, chief business officer at CoreWeave.

"The UK is an important market for CoreWeave, with our European headquarters here and further operational plans for the country. We are pleased to be partnering with Digital Realty and Global Switch to deliver the next generation of AI infrastructure in the UK."

By the end of last year, CoreWeave had opened 28 data centers globally, with an additional 10 new data centers planned in 2025. Its US data centers are split into three geographical regions, US East, US Central, and US West.

Each features redundant, 200Gbps+ public internet connectivity from Tier 1 global carriers, and the three are connected with 400Gbps+ of dark fiber transport, allowing for easy, free data transfers within CoreWeave Cloud.

Last summer, the firm announced plans for new data centers in Norway, Sweden, and Spain, in a $2.2 billion investment. Set to be opened by the end of this year, they will be powered by 100% renewable energy.