Top six networking trends for 2023

With tightening economic conditions, IT requires flexibility in how network infrastructure is acquired, deployed, and operated to enable network teams to deliver business outcomes rather than just manage devices. Migrating to a network-as-a-service (NaaS) framework enables IT to accelerate network modernization yet stay within budget, IT resources, and schedule constraints.

In addition, adopting a NaaS strategy will help organizations meet sustainability objectives because leading NaaS suppliers have adopted carbon-neutral and recycling manufacturing strategies.

HPE GreenLake for Aruba enables organizations to acquire and deploy the latest technology faster and more efficiently, rapidly deploy new use cases in response to changes in business or market dynamics, and align IT costs with actual usage whilst reducing/eliminating overprovisioning in conjunction with minimizing continuous training costs.

Download this eBook to find out more.

Provided by Aruba | HPE