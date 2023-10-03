World-record power-performance for virtualization workloads
This study finds Dell servers offer efficient power-performance advantages for businesses that rely on virtualized infrastructure
Enterprise‘s are using virtualized infrastructure more commonly today. All types of businesses run workloads in virtual environments because these turnkey platforms enable fast installation, deployment, and secure management of cloud applications.
Finding useful performance metrics that relate to your own environment can be tricky. Because of this, Dell Technologies commissioned Prowess Consulting to create this white paper to simplify the evaluation process before a spending decision is made.
This asset benchmarks Dell PowerEdge and presents the server’s real-world virtualized workload performance data. Irrespective of whether you are using public clouds or keeping workloads on premises, you will find this white paper useful because it explains in practical terms the benefits Dell PowerEdge can bring to your business.
Download this whitepaper to see examples of real-world server performance.
Provided by Dell & AMD
