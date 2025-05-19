Dell Technologies wants to cut infrastructure costs – here's how it plans to do it

Dell has unveiled a suite of new servers and cooling systems at Dell Technologies World 2025 that it says can reduce energy usage and increase performance across a variety of workloads – most notably AI.

“The industry is facing a pretty critical challenge as GPU demand is skyrocketing for energy capacity to keep pace,” said Varun Chharba, SVP of infrastructure and telecom marketing at Dell.

Pointing to the company’s pedigree in both liquid cooling specifically and advanced cooling more generally, Chharba continued: “We're very excited to add to our portfolio here … the Dell power cool enclosed rear door heat exchanger, or the eRDHx and the Integrated Rack Controller.”

Compared to standard rear door heat exchangers, the eRDHx offers up to 80kW of air cooling capacity per rack and up to 60% reduction in cooling energy cost, according to Dell.

To achieve this, eRDHx has a self contained airflow system, which Chharba described as an “industry first” and is compatible with warmer water temperatures, ranging from 32ºC to 36ºC. This, Chharba said, reduces reliance on chillers, which “helps [customers] reduce costs and supports their sustainability goals”.

Meanwhile, the integrated rack controller provides rack-scale visibility, real-time thermal monitoring for better risk management, and advanced leak detection and integrates with the open managed enterprise software Dell has for its servers and racks.

Dell targets server performance boosts

In addition to the eRDHx, Dell Technologies also took the wraps off the Dell PowerEdge XE9712 with Nvidia GB300 NVL72 – one of a number of Nvidia-powered servers announced as part of a focus on AI factories during the first day of Dell Technologies World.

This particular piece of hardware, according to Dell, “offers efficiency at rack scale for training” and can, the company says, carry out 50 times more AI reasoning inference output.

In addition, it features Dell PowerCool technology, also announced at the conference, which the company claims allows businesses to achieve five times greater power efficiency.

Catch up with all the rest of the news and analysis from Dell Technologies World, as well as our live blog.

