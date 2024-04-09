Live

Google Cloud Next 2024: All the day-one announcements

Follow all the latest announcements as they happen live at Google Cloud Next 2024

By Rory Bathgate
A zoomed in shot of the Google Cloud Next 2024 logo on a screen at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
(Image: © Future)

Welcome to ITPro's coverage of Google Cloud Next 2024, coming live from Las Vegas. The day-one keynote, led by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, is titled 'The new way to cloud' and is expected to focus heavily on AI. Attendees can expect a wave of announcements from the firm, details of which viewers at home can find right here.

