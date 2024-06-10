PegaWorld Inspire 2024: All the news and updates as they happen

Refresh

The crowds quickly drain out of the auditorium and that is that for the opening day's keynote at PegaWorld Inspire. To sum up the central theme of today's presentations: Pegasystems is looking to demonstrate how it's use of generative AI, in combination with statistical AI, can provide real value to organizations and radically transform how businesses interact with customers, redesign their core processes, and upskill staff. Make sure to stay tuned for tomorrow's coverage of the day-two keynote, with updates from the ground throughout the event, (Image credit: Future)

But what about areas that perhaps Pegasystems has not gained a lot of experience in during its years of helping organizations build their workflows? Akgonul says Blueprint also uses GenAi to scan the internet to glean best practices in more niche areas, using the example of a mud management application for an oil drilling company. Also, Blueprint will be able to generate these applications in 10 languages to start with, including English, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, German, Dutch, Swedish, Polish, and Japanese all natively available through the interface. This is a refreshing addition that the rest of the market could do with taking note of, integral to democratizing access to tools like Blueprint, and draws a big cheer from the crowd. The tool will generate a downloadable blueprint which users can feed into Pega’s automation and low code development platform to generate real, working applications in minutes. “You are two clicks and two minutes from having your blueprint vision become a real enterprise grade on Pega Infinity.” And with that, Akgonul concludes the first day's keynote!

Akgonul moves on to Pega GenAI Blueprint, a solution that has garnered much excitement leading up to this event. Announced in Beta in February, Blueprint is a collaboration tool that promises to help accelerate app design and build new apps when paired with Pegasystems' automation and low-code development platform. Designing and then developing apps can take weeks, Blueprint differs from GenAI solutions within the app development cycle is that it assists during the ideation phase of design thinking rather than just in the creation of code. Now Akgonul wants to tease some of the new capabilities coming to Blueprint. Firstly, he says Pegasystems have completely changed the design of the Blueprint user experience to make it even easier to use. The next generation of Blueprint will offer users a full preview of what the workflow will look like for an application when applied to every single channel across the organization, and this functionality can be generated in just 30 seconds, Akgonul boasts. He says this new generation of GenA not only figures out the workflows and data model, but also uses GenAI to figure out the user experience that will define the application once it is built. Another feature coming to Blueprint, is the ability to import swagger definitions of existing applications to implement real connectivity, directly within the Blueprint interface.

Next up is Pegasystems' Customer Decision Hub (CDH), which Frantz discussed earlier, and combines statistical and generative AI to create treatments that are optimized for specific customer segments. Combining these two forms of artificial intelligence, is what Akgonul thinks is helping Pegasystems differentiate itself from competitors in CRM and BPM businesses in the market. Akgonul says many businesses have approached GenAI in a manner that he believes limits the true value it can offer, giving the example of a flood of generative AI code generation capabilities, that simply litter errors in code and don’t really materially improve developer productivity.

Akgonul is now talking about Pega’s GenAI Knowledge Buddy, touched on in Trefler’s opening address, going into more depth on how the solution works. Akgonul will do this in the context of a contact center. Akgonul gives the example of Tony, an agent at an insurance contact center, which uses Pega customer service on Pega Cloud. Tony gets a question he has never heard before, previously he would have to get up and ask around, call a supervisor, or consult legacy documentation. Instead, with Knowledge Buddy, Tony can enter into a conversation with the agent, trained on the businesses repository without having to waste any time looking through long and complex business best practices. In another example, Akgnonul discusses the Pega GenAI Agent Trainer. He introduces Heather, a brand new agent who needs to be skilled up. The system is able to generate fake customer personas to get Heather up to speed. Covering a broad array of the types of callers she might encounter. These virtual customers call in with requests just as a real customer would, and after Heather finishes supporting them, the GenAI Agent trainer will give her tips on how to improve. (Image credit: Future)

Akgonul takes the stage and refers to the iconic Steve Balmer developer conference where he asked “what is the key to digital transformation? Developers. Developers. Developers.” Now Akgnonul wants to make a similar statement. Only this time he thinks the answer is ‘genAI. genAI genAI’. Akgonul announces that their flagship genAI microservice Pega Infinity has expanded to allow for enterprise generative AI choice with further support for Google Cloud, AWS, and Anthropic. Previously Pega’s GenAI framework was solely based on Microsoft Azure OpenAI, and now customers have the choice of their hyperscalers. (Image credit: Future)

Frantz says he wants to deploy intelligent solutions like Pega Customer Decision Hub in company APIs across the board. Better personalization for customers is how T-Mobile are moving towards this goal of showing the customer this love Frantz is referring to. Integrating this into the tools of frontline employees so they have the access to that data and those decisions when they need to take actions is vital, Frantz adds. Frantz says the results of this are positive, based on the growth he referred to earlier, but notes T-Mobile is aware it can improve, and the core of this is making the user experience even more personalized, more engaging, and more relevant. The mantra of showing the customer love and extending it to prospects who are currently under the umbrella of competitors is another area the company is targeting, Frantz states. Now Frantz is walking through some of the key business metrics integral to understanding how your business is doing on this journey of boosting customer centricity. These are improved first call resolution, increased net promoter scores, reduced customer churn, and improved agent performance. Frantz wraps up, with three key lessons he wants the audience to take from what T-Mobile have understood on their journey towards customer centricity. Predictably one of these is showing the customer love, next is to learn, and never stop doing so as an organization and as people, stating this is how you grow. Finally, Frantz lands on the point of change, understanding what’s working and what is not, and making this process data-driven. And that’s it from Frantz, who gives way to our co hosts Nolan and Louis. (Image credit: Future)

Frantz says he is pleased to say they have made significant progress towards this goal, as of Q1 it had 121 million customers across the US, stating it is working pretty well. A core part of the strategy was identifying the common pain points for customers, and drilling down on this to achieve world-class customer care. This meant anticipating the customer’s needs better and faster, and doing this at scale, which Pegasystems' solutions were vital for, Frantz notes, leveraging T-Mobile’s expansive data lakes to provide tailored solutions across their stack. From 2013-2024 T-Mobile is the world’s most valuable telco, and America’s fastest growing wireless company. But Frantz says there is still a lot of work to be done. Now Frantz moves on to where the company is going, and hits back on his favorite phrase ‘customer love’, continuing to personalize customer experiences at scale, across every channel. Part of this is anticipating the customer’s needs and reaching out to them before they encounter an issue, “the best customer care call is one that never happens”. Instead T-Mobile wants to be proactive, acknowledging the customer may have experienced an issue and explaining why this was the case and what they are doing to fix this. Integral to this is the Pega Customer Decision Hub, which allows for personalization at scale. This helps customer care staff give better, more informed support to customers. The system understands the customer profile, the context of the call, the propensity of how the customer responds to things in the past. Armed with all this data the hub can offer the customer treatments and context around those treatments.

Frantz begins with where T-Mobile were in 2012, stating the company was America’s fastest declining wireless company, saying they were losing 2 million customers a year, roughly 10% of their base. But Frantz says the company had a goal of becoming a world-class brand with a reputation like Nike or Apple. Not easy for operating in an industry that was not known for being customer-centric. To do this he says the company had to find new ways of engaging the customer, showing the user love - a concept not often discussed in the corporate world but one Frantz says T-Mobile live by. Pegasystems was part of T-Mobile’s journey toward putting the customer at the center of their workflow, Frantz explains. He says this is behind the company tagline, ‘the un-carrier’, which embeds putting the customer at the heart of everything the business does. (Image credit: Future)

Fluss says their modernization efforts have reduced backlogs, the size of the packets that need to be processed, working towards a future where eligibility determinations are dramatically streamlined, helping disentangle the documentation sorting process and helping embed it into their digital workflow. She says a new totally online claims submission and records submission processes are coming later this year, while preserving the ability to use fax, physical mail, to submit documentation in a way they are familiar with. That's it from Katrina, who is warmly cheered off stage and Nolan rejoins Louis for the next portion of today's keynote agenda. Up next will be Jeff Frantz, VP of Data and AI at T-Mobile. Frantz is responsible for leading Ai and data initiatives both internally and externally across T-Mobile, he previously oversaw Verizon’s Location Technology, Robotics, and AI & ML arm and wants to go on a deep dive into T-Mobile's comittment to customer centricity. This refers to the business operating telos that prioritizing customer experience in all aspects of a company's decisioning.

Fluss explains that her unique background in workflow management and her work in introducing modernized applications to the Veteran Family Member Porgrams has helped increase efficiency and improve the experience of those veterans and their families looked after under the program. She explains the dire place the legacy eligibility system was in when she arrived. In 2022, the time required to determine eligibility for the VFMP was glacial, taking six months from physical mail submission to confirmation of eligibility. Fluss discusses how she implemented Pegasystems' workflow optimization solutions across the organization to connect various document management systems. She says much of the process was still paper-based, and now she has streamlining this system does not mean removing this functionality, as many of their stakeholders are multi-generational and still engage with the organization through legacy methods, like fax for example.

Nolan has made his way off stage and now Louis welcomes Katrina Fluss supervisory program and management analyst at the US Department of Veterans Affairs onto the stage. Fluss takes her seat with Louis and explains what the Veteran Family program does for former service people from the US. Part of the Office for Integrated Veteran Care (IVC) Supports the Veteran Family Member Programs (VFMP), which provides the sole method for veterans, family members, and caregivers to apply for and receive benefits from healthcare programs. Fluss explains her job is to manage data analytics, dashboards, project management, as well as outreach for the Department of Veteran's Affairs, which brings her here to Las Vegas today. Fluss gives the audience a brief outline of her career path and how she ended up at the program management office at the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Now we have Matt Nolan, senior director of Product Marketing at Pega, and Steph Louis, head of Digital Client Success and Experience at Pegasystems. Who are welcoming the crowd to Las Vegas and giving some general housekeeping over the course of the event, and thanking the sponsors of PegaWorld iNspire. (Image credit: Future)

Blueprint also uses generative AI to scan the web to glean best practices for case types that perhaps Pegasystems does not have expertise in. All this comes together to form a radically new way to conceive of application designs, which can be amended in and collaborated on in real time. Trefler says what he thinks Blueprint has achieved is packaging the hard part of revolutionizing and transforming businesses and condensing this into a safe manageable interface. What Pega is doing with Blueprint is letting businesses really think about revitalizing their legacy systems, and this ultimately is how the company sees it working with businesses to build for change, the company’s mantra. As Trefler neatly ends on the companies tagline, he takes his leave and gives way to the cohosts who will be guiding us through the rest of the keynote presentations set for today. (Image credit: Future)

Trelfer is frank about the AI hype cycle, acknowledging there is a bubble in the AI field. For example, he says generative AI code-generation is not the best use of the system. Instead he puts forward the three areas he sees as integral to getting the most out of AI systems. The first is decisioning using predictive, statistical AI. Second is productivity tools enabled by generative AI, like summarization. The third aspect to AI, according to Trefler, is where Pega is leading the industry on transformation using generative AI. Helping businesses modernize, and embrace the digital transformation using Pega GenAI Blueprint, their SaaS engine that will help businesses design applications using simple prompts. Blueprint allows users to take advantage of Pega’s best practices, honed over 40 years’ of operating in the decisioning and automation space, all built into the system using GenAI technology. Partners are also able to create their own templates on Blueprint, He says within the five weeks of offering this service to partners, there have been over 60 templates uploaded to the platform.

Last year, Trefler set the goal of doubling developer productivity and says with Pega’s GenAI solutions he says this target was met. He also set the target of putting expertise at the fingertips of engineers, wherever they are in the businesses. Finally, the third target was figuring out how AI can be used to continuously optimize autonomous enterprises. Trefler says he is happy to report the landscape looks very promising. The first step towards this is Knowledge Buddy. Pega’s generative AI assistant that is trained using a RAG type skew of generative AI that can be customized according to a businesses needs and trained on their best practices and data lakes. Another piece of the puzzle is a new generative AI tutor, dubbed Socrates. That will use a conversational two-way learning model to move past the limitations of previous passive-style learning methods. With Socrates, Pega employs techniques embedded in the Socratic method to help students discover learnings for themselves and embed this knowledge in a meaningful way.

He says the center-out approach is the cornerstone of Pega’s future strategy: working towards the autonomous enterprises of the future. By changing workflows in the center, these changes instantly flow across the web channel, frontends, and backend systems. Last year, Trefler set the goal of doubling developer productivity and says with Pega’s GenAI solutions he says this target was met. He also set the target of putting expertise at the fingertips of engineers, wherever they are in the businesses. Finally, the third target was figuring out how AI can be used to continuously optimize autonomous enterprises.

Trefler says he wants to talk about Pega’s center-out approach to business architecture. He notes that many clients he has worked with try to apply AI across their channels which inevitably puts business rules and processes in the channel, which ultimately dooms them in inefficiency. He says the center-out approach is the cornerstone of Pega’s future strategy: working towards the autonomous enterprises of the future. By changing workflows in the center, these changes instantly flow across the web channel, frontends, and backend systems.

Here we go! The lights are dimming and hush has descended on the MGM Grand auditorium. A Pega showreel is projected onto the screen explaining that technology has enabled businesses to break down barriers in productivity and automation. With that Alan Trefler takes the stage to whistles and cheers from the audience. Trefler says he has never come to one of these events with a technical agenda as game-changing as he has to show us today, describing it as a revolutionary moment. We'll see how much this agenda cuts through much of the AI hype cycle and drills down on the real value generative AI can bring businesses. (Image credit: Future)

We have attendees from all over the world here in Las Vegas for PegaWorld iNspire and as such a QR code linking to the Kudo live transcription app is being splashed onto the keynote screen. With just minutes to go before things get started, the theater is almost full and the music is becoming gradually more intense. A voice rings out on the PA asking the audience to take their seats and silence their mobile devices, and Walking on Sunshine by Katrina And The Waves blares out of the speakers. (Image credit: Future)

Trefler will be discussing what he sees as the innovation imperative that the generative AI boom has now imposed upon businesses. He will be looking at why he believes it will be essential for businesses to embed AI in its various guises into their workflows, and how Pegasystems is uniquely placed to power this AI-driven innovation.

After being led into the theater with my fellow journalists via the same tunnel used by boxers during their ringwalk, we are in and the auditorium is starting to fill gradually. The bulk of the crowd are still being held outside and so its only a slow trickle of delegates filing in at the moment, but I expect that to change rather quickly as we are under 15 minutes away from Pegasystems CEO Alan Trefler taking the stage. (Image credit: Future)

The excitement is really building now as a pretty large crowd has gathered outside the entrance. And suddenly we’re let in and the rush ensues… (Image credit: Future)

The buzz is starting to build in the lobby area as more attendees start to gather, but things are still relatively calm here at the MGM Grand. I've been informed by a Pegasystems representative, we will be let into the auditorium at 8:45 PST. (Image credit: Future)

There's under an hour before Alan Trefler is set to take the stage and things are still fairly quiet in the MGM Grand conference center. A vapor wall with the tagline “It’s all building to this” marks the entrance to the keynote theater as a few attendees start to gather in the lobby area before they are let in. (Image credit: Future)