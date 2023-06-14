Pure Accelerate 2023: The day-one keynote announcements

Refresh

The morning keynote sessions will explore the company’s recent growth and highlight a number of key product announcements and customer success stories. Resorts World Las Vegas is positively buzzing ahead of the first session today, so stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements.

Good morning from Las Vegas. The keynote presentation session is just about to begin at Pure Accelerate 2023. Opening the conference is chief marketing officer, Matt Burr. (Image credit: Ross Kelly/ITPro)

"The future isn't flash. Flash is now," says Burr in his opening statement. A very enthusiastic start to the session here at Resorts World. The end is nigh for disk-based storage, he says.

CEO Charlie Giancarlo is up next, taking to the stage amid a rapturous applause from the keynote theatre. Giancarlo will be giving us an insight on the current state of the storage industry, and how Pure Storage is blazing a trail in this space.

Giancarlo draws comparisons between disk storage and the demise of blockbuster. "When media changes, it can change the future of companies". Disk storage certainly appears to be going the Blockbuster route, Giancarlo suggests. "When we look at 2006, within five years, Netflix, that was sending out DVDs, versus Blockbuster, completely changed in terms of market share. In 2011 or 2012, what happened to Blockbuster? It went bankrupt. And look at Netflix now."

But what does this have to do with hard disk, Giancarlo asks? Well, the end is nigh for disk storage. Within the next decade, Pure Storage expects disk to be gone completely as businesses increasingly seek better performance, improved resilience and a more modern, efficient data architecture. Flash storage adoption has accelerated rapidly in recent years. While disk is not quite done yet, flash is the future, says Giancarlo. Hard disk used to rule the world. Remember when it was in your PC, or even your iPod? It's gone. Hard disk is still only used in just two key areas - enterprise mass storage and hyperscalers. "The two last remaining bastions of hard disk".

This is changing though, Giancarlo says. And it's going to revolutionize enterprise data storage. "We are confident that in five years' time, by 2028, there will be no new hard disks sold." Pure was started on the basis of replacing hard disks, Giancarlo says. But what separates the company from its competitors in this space? There are some heavy hitters in the storage space, but Pure certainly is a trailblazer. "Compared to our competitors, we are two-to-five times more power and space efficient. We are up to 10 times more reliable," Giancarlo says while outlining the benefits of flash storage.

AI is inescapable at the moment, but it's not without good reason. Pure Storage is very excited about the future of artificial intelligence and the role that storage will play in underpinning innovation in this space. The company now has more than 100 customers working on AI projects, Giancarlo says. "Our product line can perform at these high performance levels, including Meta, which built one of the largest supercomputers in the world with FlashBlade and FlashArray," he adds. (Image credit: Ross Kelly/ITPro)

"There is going to be no place left for disk to operate," Giancarlo says. With the sheer volume of data and processing power required for AI development, disk storage just cannot cope. The future of AI lies in flash. "It's a huge market, we're talking about tens of billions of dollars. And now is the time to go after it," he adds. A bold statement from Giancarlo on the potential of flash in supporting the AI 'boom' we're witnessing right now.

Touching on sustainability, Giancarlo highlights the fact that flash is "so much greener" than traditional disk storage. "One-fifth to one-tenth the power [compared to disk], one-fifth to one-tenth the space and cooling," he adds. "This is not even assuming any advantage in data reduction." The longevity of flash could also play a key role in addressing the growing issue of e-waste. "It lasts longer, and even if it didn't, the amount of waste on flash is far less than on hard disk. So you can improve ESG scores as well," Giancarlo says.

Data centers account for 1-2% of global energy consumption. Flash can save up to 20% in power compared to traditional disk storage, Giancarlo says. "If data takes up about 20-25% of the power in an average data center, and if we take the lower figure that going to flash is one-fifth of the power, then we will save roughly 20% of all data center power." "Imagine that. That's a lot of the world's power that can be saved by one simple action." A 20% reduction in data center power usage by moving to flash would be a monumental shift in terms of efficiency for enterprises. This highlights that flash could be a key differentiator for businesses balancing growth and expansion with environmental considerations in years to come.

Shawn Hansen, general manager for the FlashArray unit is up next on the keynote stage. Hansen will be providing an overview of recent product launches. There's quite the list of new launches at this year's conference. A source of serious excitement for customers. (Image credit: Ross Kelly/ITPro)

Hansen officially unveils the launch of the new FlashArray/X and FlashArray//C R4 products. A major step change in efficiency and performance, he says. This launch represents the culmination of years' worth of development and innovation at Pure Storage. Hansen says the company is on the cusp of a period of very exciting growth and product innovation for customers

Hansen also confirms the launch of the new FlashArray//E series, the newest addition to the Pure//E family of products. Another exciting launch which "lowers the bar" for organizations seeking to modernize their data architecture and unlock value from operational data.

CMO Matt Burr is back on-stage to welcome a very special guest... Here's a hint. NBA legend. Philanthropist. Business mogul.

Shaquille O'Neal is the special guest this morning at Pure Accelerate 2023. A rapturous applause once again and an impromptu dance performance from Burr... (Image credit: Ross Kelly/ITPro)

A humorous, rather relaxed conversation between Burr and O'Neal here exploring a range of topics such as philanthropy and sustainability. The art of leadership also on the agenda, with O'Neal giving a fascinating insight into his leadership style during his NBA career. "When you're working with tough people you can push them," he says.

O'Neal says one thing he could tell his 20-year-old self would be to "listen more". A valuable trait for true leaders. And a valuable lesson for organizations more broadly - listening to customer needs, understanding customer needs is key.