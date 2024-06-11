Splunk .conf24 live: All the news and updates as they happen
ITPro is running live coverage from at Splunk .conf24 in Las Vegas
A very warm welcome to ITPro's live coverage of Splunk .conf24, at the Venetian and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
It's set to be a packed week, with two keynotes, several high-profile product announcements, and testimony from executives at Splunk's newfound parent company Cisco.
In this evening's welcome keynote, we'll hear from Gary Steele, president of go-to-market at Cisco and GM at Splunk, Chuck Robbins, CEO at Cisco, and a customer guest. Stay tuned for all the latest as we count down the hours to the keynote and bring you the latest from the conference floor.
Teasing AI innovation for Splunk's partners
We also heard from Tom Casey, SVP products and technology at Splunk, who teased “more announcements than we can possibly cover on the main stage” for partners and a unified approach toward AI in collaboration with Cisco.
The bulk of these announcements are under embargo – ITPro will be bringing you all of them as they're formally announced on the keynote stage.
Cisco and Splunk's joint approach for the channel
Ahead of tonight's keynote, ITPro got a chance to catch the Global Partner Summit keynote. It's a popular event frequented by Splunk and Cisco partners both new and old – this year's talk was so full that we sat on the ground alongside other keen attendees.
"No matter how you engage with your customers, we want our partner programs to help you on that journey," said Gretchen O’Hara, channel chief at Splunk. O'Hara welcomed Rodney Clark, SVP partnerships and small & medium businesses at Cisco, who praised Splunk's innovation and partner approach and said Cisco's partner-led approach would blend well with Splunk's strategy to date.
Cisco is running a pilot program in which some of its large Cisco partners which hadn't previously been invested in Splunk are becoming integrated in the platform, which Clark said is intended to signal to its customers that Cisco is invested in Splunk in the long-term through continued investment.
O'Hara noted that around 75% of Splunk partners were already Cisco partners.
"It's on us to make this move as seamless as possible," said Clark. "We've got teams of people that are working together, I mentioned that earlier, and dedicated in every way, shape, and form to back-end systems and tools on how we rebate and ultimately go to market together."
Splunk is now a Cisco company and this week's announcements come hot off the heels of Cisco Live 2024, held from 2-6 June in Las Vegas. Throughout its event Cisco emphasized the value of AI and its acquisition of Splunk, while Gary Steele talked about how both companies have benefited from the $28 billion deal.
Good afternoon from the Venetian conference center, where Splunk .conf24 is well underway. We're just hours away from today's keynote, set to begin at 5:30pm PT. Titled 'The Splunk you love, now even better', this session will lean heavily on how Cisco's acquisition of Splunk can benefit its customers and how Splunk is making the most of the "AI revolution".