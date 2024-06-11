Splunk .conf24 live: All the news and updates as they happen

Refresh

The bulk of these announcements are under embargo – ITPro will be bringing you all of them as they're formally announced on the keynote stage.

We also heard from Tom Casey, SVP products and technology at Splunk, who teased “more announcements than we can possibly cover on the main stage” for partners and a unified approach toward AI in collaboration with Cisco.

Cisco and Splunk's joint approach for the channel

Ahead of tonight's keynote, ITPro got a chance to catch the Global Partner Summit keynote. It's a popular event frequented by Splunk and Cisco partners both new and old – this year's talk was so full that we sat on the ground alongside other keen attendees.

"No matter how you engage with your customers, we want our partner programs to help you on that journey," said Gretchen O’Hara, channel chief at Splunk. O'Hara welcomed Rodney Clark, SVP partnerships and small & medium businesses at Cisco, who praised Splunk's innovation and partner approach and said Cisco's partner-led approach would blend well with Splunk's strategy to date.

(Image credit: Future/Rory Bathgate)

Cisco is running a pilot program in which some of its large Cisco partners which hadn't previously been invested in Splunk are becoming integrated in the platform, which Clark said is intended to signal to its customers that Cisco is invested in Splunk in the long-term through continued investment.

O'Hara noted that around 75% of Splunk partners were already Cisco partners.

"It's on us to make this move as seamless as possible," said Clark. "We've got teams of people that are working together, I mentioned that earlier, and dedicated in every way, shape, and form to back-end systems and tools on how we rebate and ultimately go to market together."