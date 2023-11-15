SOC modernization and the role of XDR

Digital crimes are estimated to cost billions per year. Organizations have come to realize that managing their security operations has become increasingly challenging because of growing attack surfaces and the increase in the use of the public cloud.

Current Security Operation Center (SOC) strategies are inadequate if staff suffer from alert fatigue, investigations are complex, and there is a lack of standardization across business units and regions.

This eBook from Trend Micro explores the key values of Extended Detection & Response (XDR) and SOC modernization. These strategies are used to automate security processes and help organizations find and protect against unknown threats.

Provided by Trend Micro