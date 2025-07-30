Everything you need to know about Sophos’ new partner program
The vendor’s new channel initiative unifies the Sophos and Secureworks channel ecosystems to generate new partner opportunities
Sophos has cut the ribbon on a new partner program designed to drive growth and differentiation opportunities for partners.
Building on the firm’s existing initiative, the redesigned program unifies Sophos and Secureworks partners into a single channel ecosystem following the latter’s acquisition earlier this year.
Partners can now leverage a wider selection of services and support from across the unified portfolio, Sophos said, alongside new financial incentives, certifications, and tools that include a new AI Sales Assistant.
In an announcement, Chris Bell, SVP of global channel, alliances, and corporate development at Sophos, said the new program caters to partners’ evolving growth and scaling needs as complex threats and vendor consolidation are becoming increasingly common.
“It offers a flexible and profitable path to growth, whether partners are expanding their managed services, launching cyber security advisory offerings or scaling existing practices,” he explained.
“With this program, we're doubling down on our commitment to deliver the tools, incentives, and support that help our partners lead in a rapidly evolving cyber security market.”
Under the hood of the Sophos Partner Program
By combining Sophos’ ecosystem with Secureworks’, the firm said it is making it easier for partners to deliver “next-generation security outcomes” faster, while benefiting from greater profitability.
MSPs, resellers, systems integrators, and cyber insurance partners will be able to develop programs and services tailored to their unique business models and go-to-market strategies as they look to grow and retain their customer bases.
With the unified portfolio, the initiative promises expanded opportunities geared towards driving profitability and revenue.
Managed through the Sophos Central platform, partners have access to solutions that span endpoint, network, email, cloud security, XDR/MDR, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and SIEM, alongside advisory and consultancy services.
Sophos said its growth-focused framework also includes high-value incentives, integrated sales and marketing resources, as well as Sophos Academy’s MDR Guided Onboarding and sales quick-start certifications.
Additionally, the program offers expanded access to the firm’s Partner Care, Renewal, and Customer Success teams, free certification training, and its new AI Sales Assistant for real-time guidance and insights.
“Sophos’ new Partner Program is designed to incentivize partners to grow,” Bell added. “It offers partners everything they need to succeed, drive bottom-line revenue, fuel excellence for mutual customers, and stand out in a crowded, competitive market.
“It’s a way to continue to deliver on our promise to partners and build the best cyber security products, services, and processes with our partners in mind.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
