Everything you need to know about Sophos’ new partner program

Sophos has cut the ribbon on a new partner program designed to drive growth and differentiation opportunities for partners.

Building on the firm’s existing initiative, the redesigned program unifies Sophos and Secureworks partners into a single channel ecosystem following the latter’s acquisition earlier this year.

Partners can now leverage a wider selection of services and support from across the unified portfolio, Sophos said, alongside new financial incentives, certifications, and tools that include a new AI Sales Assistant.

In an announcement, Chris Bell, SVP of global channel, alliances, and corporate development at Sophos, said the new program caters to partners’ evolving growth and scaling needs as complex threats and vendor consolidation are becoming increasingly common.

“It offers a flexible and profitable path to growth, whether partners are expanding their managed services, launching cyber security advisory offerings or scaling existing practices,” he explained.

“With this program, we're doubling down on our commitment to deliver the tools, incentives, and support that help our partners lead in a rapidly evolving cyber security market.”

Under the hood of the Sophos Partner Program

By combining Sophos’ ecosystem with Secureworks’, the firm said it is making it easier for partners to deliver “next-generation security outcomes” faster, while benefiting from greater profitability.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MSPs, resellers, systems integrators, and cyber insurance partners will be able to develop programs and services tailored to their unique business models and go-to-market strategies as they look to grow and retain their customer bases.

With the unified portfolio, the initiative promises expanded opportunities geared towards driving profitability and revenue.

Managed through the Sophos Central platform, partners have access to solutions that span endpoint, network, email, cloud security, XDR/MDR, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and SIEM, alongside advisory and consultancy services.

Sophos said its growth-focused framework also includes high-value incentives, integrated sales and marketing resources, as well as Sophos Academy’s MDR Guided Onboarding and sales quick-start certifications.

Additionally, the program offers expanded access to the firm’s Partner Care, Renewal, and Customer Success teams, free certification training, and its new AI Sales Assistant for real-time guidance and insights.

“Sophos’ new Partner Program is designed to incentivize partners to grow,” Bell added. “It offers partners everything they need to succeed, drive bottom-line revenue, fuel excellence for mutual customers, and stand out in a crowded, competitive market.

“It’s a way to continue to deliver on our promise to partners and build the best cyber security products, services, and processes with our partners in mind.”