Your managed service provider (MSP) calls. Its remote support platform may have been compromised, and until the investigation is complete, the connection into your business needs to be switched off.

Who can disconnect it? Can your team reach the backups on its own? And who decides whether to shut down a critical system?

If you cannot answer those questions without the provider's help, you have outsourced more than IT support. You have handed over your ability to respond. That is the MSP trust problem facing the industry, and it is why "We outsource our IT" is no longer a sensible answer to how a business manages cyber risk.

When the support system becomes the threat

Events in 2026 have made this hard to ignore. In February, Huntress saw attackers exploit a vulnerability in BeyondTrust Remote Support in at least ten organizations, followed by another rise in attacks in April. The flaw let attackers run code remotely without authenticating. In October, BeyondTrust disclosed a separate Remote Support vulnerability that attackers were already exploiting. According to Rapid7, it allowed unauthenticated attackers to carry out file operations on affected appliances.

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The lesson is simple - the tools used to run and protect a business need protecting too. An MSP's privileged access is what makes it useful, and what makes it attractive to attackers. When one provider connects to many customers, a single compromise can reach well beyond its own systems.

Your MSP is part of your supply chain

Many organizations run rigorous assurance on software vendors and professional advisers, then treat their MSP as an extension of the IT team. It is not. It is a third party, with some of the deepest access you will ever grant.

Being an MSP does not take a supplier out of your supply chain. It puts them at the center of it. Assess your MSP like any other critical supplier. Ask how its access to your environment is restricted, monitored, and withdrawn. Ask which subcontractors and tools it depends on, and how it would contain an incident in its own environment before it reached yours. Ask for evidence, not reassurance.

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Regulation is moving the same way. The EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act, in force since January 2025, makes the principle explicit for financial entities in scope: using an ICT provider does not remove their responsibility.

In the UK, the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill is still going through Parliament, but it proposes bringing relevant medium- and large MSPs into the regulatory framework. Yet regulation is not proof that any particular supplier could withstand an attack, and a written recovery process is only convincing once someone has used it successfully.

Cyber-focused MSP or generalist IT supplier?

Not every MSP is a security specialist, and many do not claim to be. Running a service desk, managing devices, and keeping systems up and running are important disciplines. They are not the same as detecting an intruder, hunting threats, investigating an incident, or recovering from a destructive attack.

So ask the honest question. Is your provider a cyber-focused MSP, or a generalist IT supplier with security as an add-on? Are they genuine experts, with the people, tooling, and incident experience you can rely on when it matters? Or are you assuming that because they manage your IT, they must be protecting it too?

AI deserves the same scrutiny. When a provider sells "AI-powered security", ask what the system can access and change, which actions need human approval, and whether decisions can be explained and reversed. The NCSC has warned that prompt injection can manipulate AI systems through the content they process.

If the answers are vague, you may need a separate cyber supplier.

Outsource cyber - but use an expert, and separate the roles

Outsourcing your cyber requirements is perfectly sensible, provided you outsource to a specialist. Most organizations cannot staff a round-the-clock security operation themselves and should not try. The mistake is outsourcing everything to one supplier and assuming the risk has gone with it.

We recommend separate providers for IT and for cyber for three reasons:

Independence: The team that administers your systems should not be the only team judging whether they are safe.

The team that administers your systems should not be the only team judging whether they are safe. Resilience: If one provider is compromised, the other can still detect, challenge, and respond.

If one provider is compromised, the other can still detect, challenge, and respond. Focus: Each provider can do what it does best, with real depth.

Look at what happened to Marks & Spencer. Public reporting linked the attack to access gained through a third-party relationship, and the disruption was severe and prolonged. When so much of an organization's operations, access, and response capability sits behind one outsourced relationship, the damage is not confined to one system. Separate, accountable providers help you avoid putting everything behind a single door.

Make control part of the service

Whichever model you choose, keep control. Start with a shared responsibility agreement that names who owns each critical task: patching, monitoring, identity management, backup protection, and incident response, including outside office hours.

Keep controlled emergency access to essential systems, recovery information, and business data. Limit the provider's access to what the service needs, with a tested way to revoke it, and make sure recovery stays possible even if the provider's systems are down.

Then rehearse the uncomfortable scenario together: the MSP has been compromised. Test who raises the alarm, who authorizes isolation, how people communicate, and which services come back first. Record what failed and assign the fixes.

Ask prospective partners for evidence of recovery tests, access controls, subcontractor dependencies, and lessons acted on after incidents. A capable provider will welcome informed scrutiny.

None of this means rebuilding an in-house security department. It means having enough ownership, knowledge and access to make decisions when normal arrangements break down. The strongest MSP relationships leave both sides ready to act, so nobody discovers the limits of the arrangement in the middle of an attack.