Amazon CSO Stephen Schmidt says the company has rejected more than 1,800 fake North Korean job applicants in 18 months – but one managed to slip through the net
Analysis from Amazon highlights the growing scale of North Korean-backed "fake IT worker" campaigns
Amazon has had hundreds of fraudulent job applications from North Korean threat actors since April last year, with the company uncovering one successful campaign internally.
According to chief security officer (CSO) Stephen Schmidt, the company has prevented more than 1,800 suspected DPRK operatives from joining since April 2024, and has detected 27% more DPRK-affiliated applications quarter over quarter this year.
“Over the past few years, North Korean (DPRK) nationals have been attempting to secure remote IT jobs with companies worldwide, particularly in the U.S,” Schmidt wrote in a post on LinkedIn.
“Their objective is typically straightforward: get hired, get paid, and funnel wages back to fund the regime's weapons programs.”
With this number of fraudulent applications, Schmidt said the company has a good insight into how these threats are evolving, and there are several notable areas of interest for enterprise security teams.
North Korean hackers are refining tactics
First and foremost, identity theft has become more calculated, Schmidt said, with operatives targeting individual software engineers who provide real credibility, rather than people with minimal online presence.
Operatives involved in these campaigns often work with facilitators managing “laptop farms”, Schmidt added. US locations that receive shipments and maintain domestic presence, while the worker operates remotely from outside the country.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
LinkedIn strategies are also getting more sophisticated, with the fraudsters hijacking dormant accounts through compromised credentials to gain verification.
"We've also identified networks where people hand over access to their accounts in exchange for payment," he said.
Research shows LinkedIn has become a prime hunting ground for cyber criminals, with analysis by Clear Sky Security in late 2024 showing hackers are using the professional networking app to both target victims and build an online presence.
A more recent study from Bitdefender Labs also highlighted the growing threats enterprises face through the platform, uncovering an Iranian-linked campaign which took inspiration from previous North Korean efforts.
Notably, Schmidt warned threat actors are increasingly targeting AI and machine learning roles, both of which are growing in demand as companies ramp up adoption of the technology.
One hacker slipped through the cracks
The company admitted that one imposter did manage to slip through the cracks in a recent campaign, however.
According to reports from Bloomberg, the company discovered a fake systems development contractor by tracking keystroke inputs.
Security teams at the retail giant observed significant keystroke lag which raised the alarm. Typically, a US-based remote worker would record keystroke data within several milliseconds.
In this instance, however, the worker’s keystroke lag stood at “more than 110 milliseconds”, suggesting they were based outside the country.
Amazon isn't alone in falling prey to hackers involved in these campaigns. Last year, cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 inadvertently hired a North Korean hacker in an incident which prompted an overhaul of hiring processes at the company.
The individual managed to pass background checks, but were discovered after they began loading malware shortly after receiving their Mac workstation.
North Korean threats will continue
Repeated warnings have been issued over the threats posed by North Korean threat actors over the last 18 months. Attack methods have shifted rapidly, with operators choosing to infiltrate enterprises to wreak havoc with malware and to extract valuable intellectual property.
Earlier this year, the FBI issued guidance on how to avoid the scam, urging organisations to practice the principle of least privilege and ramp up monitoring and investigation of network traffic.
More recently, Google warned that fake North Korean workers were now popping up in increasing numbers in Europe, using online recruitment platforms including Upwork, Telegram, and Freelancer. They've also been carrying out more extortion attempts and targeting larger organizations.
"If you’re concerned about these threats in your organization, query your databases for common indicators: patterns in resumes, emails, phone numbers, educational backgrounds," advised Schmidt.
"Implement identity verification at multiple hiring stages and monitor for anomalous technical behavior: unusual remote access, unauthorized hardware. If you identify suspected DPRK IT workers, report it to the FBI or your local law enforcement."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
CRINK attacks: which nation state hackers will be the biggest threat in 2026?
In-depth The past year has seen a number of attacks performed by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea (CRINK)
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Reviews A big bright display, all-day battery, and some super premium cameras make this a superb handset for office bods
-
Complacent Gen Z and Millennial workers are more likely to be duped by social engineering attacks
News Overconfidence and a lack of security training are putting organizations at risk
-
Hackers are abusing ConnectWise ScreenConnect, again
News A new spear phishing campaign has targeted more than 900 organizations with fake invitations from platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
-
The Allianz Life data breach just took a huge turn for the worse
News Around 1.1 million Allianz Life customers are believed to have been impacted in a recent data breach, making up the vast majority of the insurer's North American customers.
-
A new, silent social engineering attack is being used by hackers – and your security systems might not notice until it’s too late
News Security researchers have warned the 'FileFix' technique, which builds on the notorious 'ClickFix' tactic, is being used in the wild by threat actors.
-
The FBI says hackers are using AI voice clones to impersonate US government officials
News The campaign uses AI voice generation to send messages pretending to be from high-ranking figures
-
Employee phishing training is working – but don’t get complacent
News Educating staff on how to avoid phishing attacks can cut the rate by 80%
-
Russian hackers tried to lure diplomats with wine tasting – sound familiar? It’s an update to a previous campaign by the notorious Midnight Blizzard group
News The Midnight Blizzard threat group has been targeting European diplomats with malicious emails offering an invite to wine tasting events, according to Check Point.
-
This hacker group is posing as IT helpdesk workers to target enterprises – and researchers warn its social engineering techniques are exceptionally hard to spot
News The Luna Moth hacker group is ramping up attacks on firms across a range of industries with its 'callback phishing' campaign, according to security researchers.