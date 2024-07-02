Mac endpoint protection

Mac endpoint protection for beginners
Apple produces secure out-of-box devices, but user complacency can lead to detrimental high-cost breaches.  As more organizations introduce Apple products into their fleet,  Mac-specific security solutions that protect data, devices, and users become more critical.

This whitepaper explains why endpoint protection solutions designed for multiple operating systems are insufficient for Mac. It will help enterprises with a large  Apple fleet and small businesses with a few Mac devices.

Here’s what you will learn:

  • What Mac endpoint protection entails
  • Why most EDR tools are not built to detect Mac-specific attacks effectively 
  • How to automate applications and software license management 

Provided by Jamf

