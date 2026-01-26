Thousands of Microsoft Teams users are being targeted in a new phishing campaign
Microsoft Teams users should be on the alert, according to researchers at Check Point
A new phishing campaign is abusing trusted collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams to bypass traditional email security.
Cybersecurity researchers at Check Point have discovered more than 12,000 malicious emails sent to over 6,000 users, most of which use legitimate Microsoft Teams guest invitations to impersonate billing alerts and trick victims into calling fake support lines.
Rather than relying on malicious links or attachments, attackers are exploiting built-in guest invitation options and finance-themed team names to dupe users with fake billing and subscription notifications.
The attacker starts off by creating a new team in Microsoft Teams and assigning it a finance-themed name designed to resemble an urgent billing or subscription notice.
One example given by Check Point researchers read: “Subscription Auto-Pay Notice (Ivoice ID: 2025_614632PPOT_SAG Amount 629. 98 USD). If you did not authorize or complete this m0nthly Payment,plese c0ntact our support team urgently.”
The aim here for attackers is to bypass automated detection by embedding obfuscation techniques in the team name. This includes character substitutions, mixed Unicode characters, visually similar glyphs, and the like.
After creating the team, the attacker uses the Invite a Guest feature in Microsoft Teams, sending the victim an email invitation from a legitimate Microsoft address, with the fake team name displayed prominently in large font.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"At first glance, the message appears to be a genuine Microsoft-generated notification, increasing the likelihood that users trust the content and follow the instructions," the researchers warned.
Recipients are then asked to call a fraudulent support number to resolve the "billing issue".
The fraudulent emails are being used to target a wide range of organizations, researchers noted, with 27% targeting manufacturing, engineering and construction and 1% technology/SaaS.
One-in-eight, meanwhile, went to educational organizations, followed by professional services at 11%, government at 8%, and finance at 7%.
"The distribution likely reflects broad Microsoft Teams adoption across these industries, rather than deliberate targeting," the researchers said. "This suggests the attacker’s primary objective was to exploit a trusted collaboration platform at scale, rather than focus on specific verticals."
Two-thirds of victims were in the US, with 16% in Europe and 6% in Asia.
Microsoft Teams scams are surging
Microsoft Teams, and indeed collaboration platforms and trusted brands, have become a common attack vector for cyber criminals.
This time last year, researchers at Sophos spotted threat actors posing at tech support workers to launch attacks through the platform.
More recently, the Scattered Spider hacking group expanded this technique by impersonating workers to ask IT teams to reset passwords or transfer MFA tokens using both Microsoft teams and Slack.
The hackers even set up fake identities and took part in company teleconferences and remediation and response calls to gather security information.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
Microsoft warns of rising AitM phishing attacks on energy sector
News The campaign abused SharePoint file sharing services to deliver phishing payloads and altered inbox rules to maintain persistence
-
LastPass issues alert as customers targeted in new phishing campaign
News LastPass has urged customers to be on the alert for phishing emails amidst an ongoing scam campaign that encourages users to backup vaults.
-
Microsoft just took down notorious cyber crime marketplace RedVDS – and found hackers were using ChatGPT and its own Copilot tool to wage attacks
News Microsoft worked closely with law enforcement to take down the notorious RedVDS cyber crime service – and found tools like ChatGPT and its own Copilot were being used by hackers.
-
Hacked London council warns 100,000 households at risk of follow-up scams
News The council is warning residents they may be at increased risk of phishing scams in the wake of the cyber attack.
-
These Microsoft Teams security features will be turned on by default this month – here's what admins need to know
News From 12 January, weaponizable file type protection, malicious URL detection, and a system for reporting false positives will all be automatically activated.
-
Warning issued as surge in OAuth device code phishing leads to M365 account takeovers
News Successful attacks enable full M365 account access, opening the door to data theft, lateral movement, and persistent compromise
-
Amazon CSO Stephen Schmidt says the company has rejected more than 1,800 fake North Korean job applicants in 18 months – but one managed to slip through the net
News Analysis from Amazon highlights the growing scale of North Korean-backed "fake IT worker" campaigns
-
The Microsoft bug bounty program just got a big update — and even applies to third-party code
News Microsoft is expanding its bug bounty program to cover all of its products, even those that haven't previously been covered by a bounty before and even third-party code.