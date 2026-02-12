CISA shares lessons learned from Polish power grid hack – and how to prevent disaster striking again
New CISA guidance aims to help CNI operators implement secure communications
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued new guidance for critical infrastructure operators following attacks on the Polish energy grid.
Last month, Poland’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) revealed that it experienced an incident at the end of last year targeting a number of wind and solar farms, a manufacturing firm, and a combined heat and power (CHP) plant supplying heat to nearly half a million customers.
The systems targeted were all using default usernames and passwords, and didn't have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled. The attackers, believed to be Russian government-backed, were able to exploit this to take over a range of operational technology (OT) control devices, possibly with the intention of shutting systems down.
CISA has urged OT owners and operators to take heed in the wake of the incident, warning that many are still using insecure legacy industrial protocols that lack basic authentication and integrity checks.
The security agency warned this confluence of issues could enable threat actors to impersonate a device or modify a message in transit to an OT device.
While secure versions of industrial protocols have been available for more than twenty years, a variety of barriers have prevented the control systems community from widely adopting these protocols.
“Adopting secure communications in OT environments is a long-term effort with complexities, costs and risks. Over the past year, CISA conducted customer-led research to create this secure communication guide,” said CISA acting director Madhu Gottumukkala.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“CISA encourages asset owners and operators, system integrators, service providers, and OT manufacturers to review this guide and collaborate together to implement secure communication.”
What the CISA guidance covers
The guide points out the continuing vulnerability of edge devices, warning organizations to change default passwords and establish requirements for integrators or OT suppliers to enforce password changes in the future.
It aims to help organizations deal with cost and complexity issues through procurement, deployment, and maintenance, as well as latency and bandwidth concerns, inspection issues from encryption, and interoperability and legacy product issues.
"The case illustrates how attackers are capable of chaining initial access through poorly hardened perimeter devices into deep lateral movement across ICS/OT networks, ultimately achieving physical equipment damage and significant data loss," said Steve Povolny, vice president of AI strategy and security research at Exabeam.
"The advisory is a call to action to prioritize edge security, rigorous network segmentation, strong identity practices, and real-time anomaly detection in OT environments, because the next compromise may not be as survivable as this one proved to be."
The report follows a similar warning from the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which has also produced guidance for critical infrastructure organisations amidst rising threats.
"Risk management, identity and access controls, and threat hunting are all key components of meeting the objectives of the latest iteration," said Jonathan Ellison, director for National Resilience at the NCSC.
"The Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, currently in Parliament, will also strengthen the regulatory framework for key sectors, including the energy sector."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
AI and Sustainability: The dual forces reshaping the data center ecosystem - and the channel opportunity ahead
Industry Insights Data centers face power and sustainability limits, creating new opportunities for channel partners
-
ITPro Excellence Awards winners unveiled
It's time to celebrate excellence in IT. Read on for the full list of winners...
-
CISA’s interim chief uploaded sensitive documents to a public version of ChatGPT – security experts explain why you should never do that
News The incident at CISA raises yet more concerns about the rise of ‘shadow AI’ and data protection risks
-
Chinese hackers are using ‘stealthy and resilient’ Brickstorm malware to target VMware servers and hide in networks for months at a time
News Organizations, particularly in the critical infrastructure, government services, and facilities and IT sectors, need to be wary of Brickstorm
-
Do you really need to fix that critical flaw?
News Many CVEs represent no risk in a cloud container environment, researchers claim
-
CISA issues warning in wake of Oracle cloud credentials leak
News The security agency has published guidance for enterprises at risk
-
Warning issued over ‘fast flux’ techniques used to obscure malicious signals on compromised networks
News Cybersecurity agencies have issued a stark message that too little is being done to sniff out malware hiding in corporate networks
-
Five Eyes cyber agencies issue guidance on edge device vulnerabilities
News Cybersecurity agencies including the NCSC and CISA have issued fresh guidance on edge device security.
-
Two notorious infostealer malware operations were just knocked offline
News Infrastructure linked to two major infostealer malware strains has been seized in a joint law enforcement operation
-
CISA breached a federal agency as part of its red team program — and nobody noticed for five months
News A red team assessment performed by CISA on an unnamed federal agency found a series of critical security weaknesses