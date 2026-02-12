AI and Sustainability: The dual forces reshaping the data center ecosystem - and the channel opportunity ahead

The data center industry is undergoing its most profound transformation yet. Global data center capacity is expected to triple by 2030, with AI workloads accounting for 70% of that growth, according to McKinsey .

As enterprises race to build AI infrastructure at scale, the pressure is mounting on channel partners to help customers automate, orchestrate, and operate their “AI factories” efficiently and responsibly.

This shift presents an unprecedented opportunity and an equally pressing challenge. The limits to growth are no longer defined by ambition or budget, but by power availability, cooling capacity, and environmental constraints. The next frontier for the channel will be enabling customers to meet these demands intelligently, sustainably, and profitably.

The power ceiling is real, and it’s getting lower

Power availability has become the primary constraint on AI-driven infrastructure. The average power density of AI server racks has already reached 36 kW, with expectations to exceed 50 kW by 2027, according to Deloitte . Some next-generation racks are already drawing between 60 and 120 kW.

This surge in density is putting enormous strain on power and cooling systems that were not designed for this level of intensity. For partners supporting enterprise and colocation customers, this isn’t just an infrastructure challenge - it’s an operational and sustainability risk.

Energy inefficiency has evolved from a technical issue into a regulatory one. As governments tighten sustainability standards, partners that can deliver energy-efficient, transparent, and compliant solutions will gain a decisive competitive edge.

From hardware to intelligence: Rethinking infrastructure design

The infrastructure that built the cloud era wasn’t designed for the scale, speed, and unpredictability of AI workloads. These workloads fluctuate dramatically, generate extreme heat, and require low latency across hybrid environments.

Simply adding more servers or building more space is no longer sustainable. What’s needed is intelligent, dynamic capacity planning that is grounded in predictive analytics.

Modern Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) platforms that leverage machine learning can model the impact of new AI workloads on power, cooling, and the grid before deployment. This enables channel partners and service providers to forecast strain, shift workloads proactively, and prevent overbuilds - reducing both cost and carbon.

As rack densities increase, the margin for error narrows. Without thermal insight at a granular level, even slight imbalances can result in outages or long-term damage to infrastructure. In this context, intelligent monitoring is no longer optional; it’s critical risk mitigation.

Turning visibility into value for the channel

Historically, DCIM software was viewed as a utility tool for operators. Today, it’s becoming a growth engine for the channel. As customers demand greater accountability around uptime, energy use, and sustainability, partners can leverage DCIM to deliver value-added managed services that combine monitoring, optimization, and compliance support.

By providing granular insight into energy consumption and cooling efficiency, modern DCIM enables partners to help clients reduce waste, optimize performance, and meet ESG targets. Automated sustainability reporting, renewable energy tracking, and real-time Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Power Capacity Effectiveness (PCE), also known as Power Utilization Percentage, metrics not only simplify compliance - they also create opportunities for recurring advisory and analytics revenue.

Beyond efficiency: Building the sustainable channel of the future

True environmental responsibility extends beyond reducing kilowatt-hours. It demands a lifecycle approach that considers the full impact of IT assets, including procurement, usage, decommissioning, and recycling.

Partners equipped with intelligent DCIM platforms can guide customers in tracking asset performance over time, making informed decisions about upgrades, repurposing, or hardware retirement.

This approach reduces e-waste, lowers embodied carbon, and aligns with circular economy principles - all while strengthening customer loyalty and trust. In a market where sustainability is fast becoming a deciding factor in enterprise contracts, channel partners that can demonstrate measurable impact will stand apart.

The upside

The growing strain on data centers can feel demanding, but it is also opening up space for meaningful progress. Customers are no longer satisfied with quick fixes or incremental upgrades.

They want partners who can help them think clearly about the long-term impact of their decisions and guide them toward infrastructure that is resilient, efficient, and responsible.

Success will come from thoughtful design rather than rapid expansion. When sustainability is treated as a practical part of everyday planning, not a box to tick, it becomes a way for channel partners to add real value.

Clear visibility into energy use, equipment health, and environmental impact allows partners to support customers in making decisions that reduce risk, control cost, and support long-term growth

The data center landscape is shifting quickly, but this shift creates room for the channel to play a more important role. With the right insight and the right collaboration, partners can help customers navigate complexity and build infrastructure that supports both business needs and environmental expectations.