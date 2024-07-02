[CLONE] Defense-in-depth
Closing gaps in security by integrating and layering solutions
Closing security gaps requires a modern cybersecurity approach that layers comprehensive protection. This protection must extend security and privacy to all the devices, users, and data across your infrastructure.
This whitepaper from Jamf overviews the keys to cybersecurity. It then dives into why it’s critical to implement a strategy that leverages multiple security measures to protect your organization's assets.
Here’s what you will learn:
- The evolution of the threat landscape
- Keys to security that go beyond protecting resources
- Why it’s Important to integrate security across the enterprise
