SonicWall CEO Bob VanKirk hails ‘pivotal moment’ as firm unveils new MSP cyber solutions

SonicWall has announced a new suite of products and services designed to help MSPs deliver end-to-end cyber protection and profitable service expansion.

The release includes two new, next-generation mid-range and high-end firewalls (NGFW) - the NSa 2800 and NSa 3800 - aimed at medium-sized businesses with advanced threat protection.

There’s also a new Managed Protection Service Suite (MPSS) for firewall management, backed by SonicWall’s SonicSentry network operations center (NOC) team, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), as well as the new cloud native SonicPlatform for centralized management of products, services, and third-party integrations.

In an announcement, SonicWall president and CEO Bob VanKirk described the new offerings as a “pivotal moment” in the company’s evolution into a platform-based cybersecurity leader.

“With this launch, we are bringing together industry-leading firewall threat performance, cloud-based ZTNA to replace legacy VPNs, co-managed NOC and SOC services and an industry-first cyber security warranty so MSPs have every tool they need to ensure the businesses they serve are safe, in a scalable and cost-effective way,” he said.

SonicWall bolsters firewall support

As part of the expansion, SonicWall said its new additions have been designed to eliminate fragmented tools and reduce operational complexity to make it easier for MSPs to offer secure and scalable solutions.

The firm’s pair of next-gen firewalls, the NSa 2800 and NSa 3800, target the mid-enterprise and have been built for more demanding SMB environments with advanced threat detection.

Similarly, SonicWall’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) also offers a one-click ZTNA connector for secure policy-based access.

Meanwhile, Managed Protection Security Services (MPSS) Firewall Management leverages SonicWall’s enhanced SonicSentry NOC team to extend partner capabilities and ensure support across firewall configuration, deployment, and updates.

The firm is also offering tiered cyber warranty coverage of up to $1 million - a first for the industry.

Drawing on partner feedback

Commenting on the release, SonicWall’s chief product officer, Peter Burke, said the new additions are the result of the company listening to its partners over the last two years.

“As a result, we have made dramatic improvements to the features and scalability of our firewall management platform and integrated them into a unified platform for account, security and network management that should simplify use and make partners more efficient,” he explained.

“By consolidating end-to-end management and delivering key capabilities for scale and security, we’re empowering partners to focus on growth, expanding their services, increasing profitability, and delivering greater value to their customers.”

Additional products

Elsewhere, SonicWall unveiled the introduction of the scalable NSM 3.0 SaaS and on-premises platform, which offers visibility and efficiency with harmonized cloud/on-box management.

MSPs can also leverage the SonicPlatform, a unified, cloud-native platform that centralizes management of all of SonicWall’s appliances, services, and third-party integrations.

Additionally, new SonicWall AI for Monitoring & Insight (SAMI) embeds AI and automation to streamline management, speed resolution times, as well as drive down alert fatigue.