UK government calls on firms to sign Cyber Resilience Pledge as security sector booms
With new figures showing a boom in the country's cybersecurity sector, the government calling on businesses to make the most of the industry’s expertise
The UK government is urging organizations to sign a Cyber Resilience Pledge to help strengthen defenses against surging cybersecurity threats.
Set to launch later this year, the pledge will see businesses commit to making cybersecurity a board-level responsibility, sign up to the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) free Early Warning Service, and require Cyber Essentials certification across their supply chains.
The pledge is aimed primarily at medium and large organizations, although the government said it encourages firms of all sizes to take part.
"As threats evolve, businesses of all sizes need to step up and take practical action now," said cybersecurity minister Baroness Lloyd.
"The Cyber Resilience Pledge is a clear call for companies to strengthen their defences, protect their customers and play their part in keeping the UK secure and competitive."
Ministers have already written directly to some of the UK’s leading companies inviting them to sign up to the Cyber Resilience Pledge, and are urging other organizations to review the requirements and commit to it themselves.
Around £90 million in funding has been allocated by the government to help organisations conduct reviews.
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Cyber Resilience Pledge comes at a critical time
The announcement comes alongside new government figures showing that the UK’s cybersecurity sector grew 11% last year to £14.7 billion.
There are 438 new cybersecurity firms, bringing the total to 2,603, up 20% from 2,165 last year. In terms of investment, £184 million was raised across 47 deals within dedicated cyber firms in 2025.
The sector now employs the equivalent of 69,600 full-time workers, up 3% since last year, in an increase of around 2,300 jobs; and the total gross value added (GVA) for the sector has reached around £9.1 billion, an increase of 17% since last year.
"Cybersecurity is now fundamental to economic growth, job creation and the resilience of the services people rely on every day," said Baroness Lloyd.
"The UK has a world‑class cyber sector that is creating skilled jobs and protecting our economy – and government is doing more by investing in its own defenses, legislating to require more of essential services and setting clear national standards."
AI is raising the stakes in cyber
The announcement also comes as the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill makes its passage through Parliament, following the King’s Speech, and forms part of an increasing government focus on cybersecurity.
The government has also set up the AI Security Institute which it said provides the most advanced capability of any government in the world for understanding frontier AI systems.
The Institute, for example, recently looked at frontier models like Claude Mythos and GPT 5.5, with ministers warning that traditional cyber protections alone are no longer enough.
As AI accelerates the pace and scale of cyber attacks, it said, organizations must now invest in smarter, more resilient systems that can limit the impact of breaches and keep ahead of attackers – rather than constantly reacting after the damage is done.
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Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
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