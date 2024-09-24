Customer Stories - south west London integrated care board security assessment.

The volume and severity of attacks have a significant impact on patients, staff and the healthcare system more widely. From doctors being unable to access medical records to missed diagnoses – the level of risk involved with having inadequate security protocols and defences is huge.

South-West London Integrated Care Board (SWL ICB), which oversees the NHS services in south west London, wanted to find a unified approach to tackling cyber threats across the integrated care systems (ICS) healthcare facilities.

To help better understand their cyber security posture, bring in key health requirements, and identify their strengths and weaknesses, the SWL ICB partnered with us to conduct a security health check. We then delivered a plan to enhance SWL ICB’s security strategy.

Provided by BT