LevelBlue and Akamai are teaming up to launch a managed web application and API protection service
The new Managed WAAP offering aims to help organizations secure their rapidly expanding web app and API ecosystems
LevelBlue has announced a new strategic partnership with cybersecurity vendor Akamai to provide new managed web application and API protection services.
The new Managed Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) service aims to deliver flexible web app and API protection to help organizations consolidate, simplify, and scale their security.
Powered by Akamai’s App & API Protector technology, the offering combines next-gen web application firewall (WAF), distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, bot protection, and foundational API security capabilities, backed by LevelBlue’s WAAP Operations team.
In an announcement, LevelBlue president, Sundhar Annamalai, said the service offers a solution to the complexity, silos, and rising costs of the modern web app and API security landscape.
“LevelBlue offers an alternative: proven services that consolidate and simplify protections with predictable investment,” he added. “By combining LevelBlue’s operational expertise with Akamai’s proven technology, organizations can stay ahead of evolving threats and create cyber resilience for critical digital capabilities.”
What the partnership means for customers
Available in two tiers, Essential and Advanced, LevelBlue Managed WAAP combines AI-driven threat detection with global threat intelligence to catch anomalies, adapt to new attack vectors, and stay ahead of threats.
Organizations also benefit from automatic app and API prioritization, automated policy management to drive efficiency and reduce false positives, as well as around-the-clock access to WAAP specialists for support, monitoring, and advisory assistance.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
The release comes as businesses continue to ramp up their use of web apps and APIs as part of their digital-first strategies.
According to research from Enterprise Strategy Group, the average number of web apps per organization is expected to rise from 145 to over 200 in the next two years, while those with over half their apps using APIs will shoot up from 32% to 80%
This sharp increase in ecosystem complexity brings fresh security challenges, particularly around app and API deployments and scaling, compounded further by industry staff constraints and skills gaps.
Rupesh Chokshi, senior vice president and general manager of Akamai’s Application Security Portfolio, said the company saw more than 311 billion web app attacks in 2024 alone.
“As AI accelerates, threats are harder to spot, and security is tougher to control,” he explained.
“Akamai and LevelBlue’s partnership gives customers access to a trusted, reliable team that combines industry-leading technology with the deep operational expertise of one of the world’s largest MSSPs.
“It’s a powerful combination with a flexible solution that can fast-track organizations to resilient protection and compliance."
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- MSPs beware – these two ransomware groups are ramping up attacks
- SonicWall launches new firewalls as part of Generation 8 refresh
- Fortinet hits major milestone as partner program surpasses 400 partners
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
Everything we know so far about the Canadian House of Commons data breach
News Speculation is mounting over the source of the breach
-
Identity security is more important than ever – here’s why
News 78% of enterprises told Okta that controlling access and permissions for non-human identities is now their main identity security concern.
-
Average ransom payment doubles in a single quarter
News Targeted social engineering and data exfiltration have become the biggest tactics as three major ransomware groups dominate
-
SonicWall launches new firewalls as part of Generation 8 refresh
News The vendor’s latest update includes unified management and integrated ZTNA, backed by embedded warranty and co-managed services
-
BlackSuit ransomware gang taken down in latest law enforcement sting – but members have already formed a new group
News The notorious gang has seen its servers taken down and bitcoin seized, but may have morphed into a new group called Chaos
-
MSPs beware – these two ransomware groups are ramping up attacks and have claimed hundreds of victims
News The Akira and Lynx ransomware groups are focusing on small businesses and MSPs using stolen or purchased admin credentials
-
The UK’s ‘chronic shortage of cyber professionals’ is putting the country at risk
News While high-profile attacks grab headlines, a security researcher warns the UK's "chronic shortage of cyber professionals" is left unaddressed by government, industry, and academia.
-
Credential theft has surged 160% in 2025
News AI-powered phishing and the growth of Malware as a Service means hackers are compromising more accounts than ever