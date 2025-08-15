LevelBlue and Akamai are teaming up to launch a managed web application and API protection service

The new Managed WAAP offering aims to help organizations secure their rapidly expanding web app and API ecosystems

LevelBlue has announced a new strategic partnership with cybersecurity vendor Akamai to provide new managed web application and API protection services.

The new Managed Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) service aims to deliver flexible web app and API protection to help organizations consolidate, simplify, and scale their security.

Powered by Akamai’s App & API Protector technology, the offering combines next-gen web application firewall (WAF), distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, bot protection, and foundational API security capabilities, backed by LevelBlue’s WAAP Operations team.

In an announcement, LevelBlue president, Sundhar Annamalai, said the service offers a solution to the complexity, silos, and rising costs of the modern web app and API security landscape.

“LevelBlue offers an alternative: proven services that consolidate and simplify protections with predictable investment,” he added. “By combining LevelBlue’s operational expertise with Akamai’s proven technology, organizations can stay ahead of evolving threats and create cyber resilience for critical digital capabilities.”

What the partnership means for customers

Available in two tiers, Essential and Advanced, LevelBlue Managed WAAP combines AI-driven threat detection with global threat intelligence to catch anomalies, adapt to new attack vectors, and stay ahead of threats.

Organizations also benefit from automatic app and API prioritization, automated policy management to drive efficiency and reduce false positives, as well as around-the-clock access to WAAP specialists for support, monitoring, and advisory assistance.

The release comes as businesses continue to ramp up their use of web apps and APIs as part of their digital-first strategies.

According to research from Enterprise Strategy Group, the average number of web apps per organization is expected to rise from 145 to over 200 in the next two years, while those with over half their apps using APIs will shoot up from 32% to 80%

This sharp increase in ecosystem complexity brings fresh security challenges, particularly around app and API deployments and scaling, compounded further by industry staff constraints and skills gaps.

Rupesh Chokshi, senior vice president and general manager of Akamai’s Application Security Portfolio, said the company saw more than 311 billion web app attacks in 2024 alone.

“As AI accelerates, threats are harder to spot, and security is tougher to control,” he explained.

Akamai and LevelBlue’s partnership gives customers access to a trusted, reliable team that combines industry-leading technology with the deep operational expertise of one of the world’s largest MSSPs.

“It’s a powerful combination with a flexible solution that can fast-track organizations to resilient protection and compliance."

