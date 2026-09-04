‘Attackers are steering their botnets with greater precision and control’: DDoS attack numbers might be dwindling, but they’re intensifying

While the number of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on European organizations is falling, attacks have become more targeted and intense.

Findings from Link11's European Cyber Report for the first half of 2026 show that the number of attacks was down by 42%, but revealed new highs for attack intensity across bandwidth, packet rate, and cumulative data volume.

The highest measured bandwidth attack reached 2.3 Tbit/s – 85% higher than the previous peak of 1.2 Tbit/s in the first half of 2025.

The packet rate followed the same pattern, reaching a new peak of 322 million packets per second — up 56% from 207 million packets per second a year earlier.

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Cumulative traffic also increased, rising from 438 to 705 terabytes over the six-month period — a 61% increase.

“Attacks are shorter, but the total volume that we had to mitigate is higher than ever," said Karsten Desler, Link11 CTO. "Attackers are steering their botnets with greater precision and control, generating more traffic in less time.”

Law enforcement takedowns are working

The drop in the number of attacks is down to sustained pressure from international law enforcement, including the takedown of pro-Russian group NoName057(16)'s infrastructure in July 2025.

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Similarly, the takedown in March of the command-and-control servers of four major IoT botnets has played a key role. These controlled more than three million devices between them.

Despite positive gains by law enforcement, a rise in super-botnets such as Aisuru and its successor, Kimwolf, as well as a growing number of hijacked cloud servers, has increased the intensity of attacks.

Unlike a private IoT camera with just a few Mbit/s of upload bandwidth, a compromised server in a data center has a connection in the Gbit/s range - meaning that just a few thousand hacked cloud instances can easily eclipse the attack potential of an IoT botnet with millions of end devices.

“These numbers show that the threat isn't shrinking; it's shifting from breadth to peak intensity,” said Jens-Philipp Jung, CEO of Link11. “Organizations that size their defenses based on last year's attack count are underestimating how quickly a single incident can escalate today.”

No reprieve for victims

Notably, the report found that getting hit once makes it more likely that you'll get hit again: 56% fell victim to a second attack within 30 days of the first, compared with 46% a year earlier.

Link11 said the most dangerous attacks aren't always the most visible ones. In one case, attackers used a traffic spike against two domains as cover while quietly running SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS) probes behind it.

The attack was only spotted because the attackers used the same IP addresses for both.

"The most dangerous attacks we deal with are rarely the loudest ones anymore,” said Jag Bains, VP solution engineering, at Link11. “If you're only watching bandwidth and known signatures, you'll miss the attacks designed to do the most damage, because they're built to stay unnoticed.”

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