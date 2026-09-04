‘AI is increasingly becoming operational infrastructure rather than a productivity add-on’: Yesterday’s triple AI outage should be a wake-up call for enterprises

A simultaneous outage affecting OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI should act as a wake-up call for enterprises, analysts have told ITPro.

All three providers reported service disruption starting at about 6.30am Pacific Time on 3 September. While the outages were resolved within two-to-three, Charlie Dai, VP principal analyst at Forrester, said the incident puts the growing reliance of enterprises on AI tools in the spotlight.

“The near-simultaneous disruptions highlight that AI is increasingly becoming operational infrastructure rather than a productivity add-on,” he told ITPro.

“Enterprises should treat AI availability as a resilience issue, implementing multi-model strategies, fallback workflows, and business continuity plans instead of assuming frontier AI services will always be available.”

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Downtime of any kind can be highly damaging for businesses, impacting finances, consumer trust, and operational efficiency. With OpenAI and Anthropic ranking among the most popular AI providers on the market, any outage raises the stakes.

“Downtime can quickly translate into lost revenue, reduced employee productivity, delayed decisions, operational disruptions, SLA breaches, and customer dissatisfaction,” Dai said.

“As AI becomes embedded in customer service, software development, knowledge management, and business processes, even short interruptions can create cascading impacts across multiple teams and customer touchpoints.

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OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI outage timeline

OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI first reported issues between 6.23 am and 7.45 am Pacific time yesterday.

Anthropic confirmed “elevated errors on requests” for Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5 at 6.23 am PT.

OpenAI, meanwhile, reported “elevated errors” across ChatGPT and Codex. xAI also confirmed Grok was “experiencing issues”.

Based on respective status updates, all three providers resolved the issues within two-to-three hours: OpenAI marked the case as resolved at 9.15 am, while Anthropic and xAI reported fixes at 9.16 am and 10.05 am respectively.

The mystery source

With all three providers all experiencing outages in tandem, speculation over a common source was rife. Initial suggestions that a cloud or networking provider was behind the outages fell flat, however.

Neither Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, nor Google Cloud reported downtime yesterday. Cloudflare, meanwhile, told ITPro that services were operating as expected at the time.

“Cloudflare is not experiencing any significant service disruptions at this time,” the company said. “Our services are operating normally, and any reporting that deviates from this is incorrect.”

In a statement via X , however, SpaceX revealed an outage at the company’s Memphis data center yesterday morning impacted Grok services.

“We are sorry for the issues you may have experienced with Grok following an outage at our Memphis compute center this morning,” the company said.

“We’d also like to apologize to our impacted compute partners. All systems have now been restored and are functioning nominally.”

As ITPro reported in May , Anthropic signed a multi-billion dollar deal with SpaceX to rent out “ all of the compute capacity ” at the company’s Colossus 1 data center. The company also relies on infrastructure provided by Amazon, Google, Broadcom, Microsoft.

Some users on X have pointed to a potential domino effect situation unfolding in the wake of the SpaceX outage. With Grok and Claude down, users may have flocked to OpenAI as a backup.

A spokesperson for OpenAI told Wired that a “routing error” started at around 7.43 am PT. ITPro approached OpenAI for comment, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Dai said that the lack of clarity from each of the providers should raise concerns for enterprises and reinforces the need for greater vendor transparency.

When multiple major providers experience overlapping failures without a clearly established common cause, enterprises cannot accurately assess systemic risk, dependency concentration, or recurrence likelihood,” he told ITPro.

“This reinforces the importance of vendor transparency, dependency mapping, and risk assessments that extend beyond individual AI providers to the underlying infrastructure ecosystem.”

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