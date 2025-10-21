Cyber experts have been warning about AI-powered DDoS attacks – now they’re becoming a reality

The availability of AI tools is behind a record-breaking increase in the use of DDoS botnets, according to Qrator Labs.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using AI, with a recent report from Darktrace revealing 78% of CISOs say AI-powered threats are already having a significant impact on their organizations.

Earlier this summer, NetScout warned that the use of AI assistants and chatbots was starting to 'democratize' DDoS attacks by allowing lower-level hackers and those lacking technical expertise to wage highly effective attacks.

According to Qrator, this is really starting to show, as AI tools become more readily available, enhancing the effectiveness of automated attacks.

The Qrator research reveals a shift in the location of bot networks, too. The researchers put this down to accelerated digitalization in developing regions, resulting in a surge of devices with low cybersecurity awareness and numerous vulnerabilities.

Brazil has recently overtaken Russia and the US as the largest source of application-layer (L7) DDoS attacks, now accounting for 19% of all malicious traffic observed in the third quarter of this year.

Vietnam, meanwhile, has shown the fastest growth, climbing from 15th to fourth place in just one year.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In one example this month, the company recorded an attack by a multi-million-device botnet that it has been tracking for six months. This network is made up of 5.76 million infected devices, most of which were located in Brazil, Vietnam, the US, India, and Argentina.

“The sheer number of vulnerable devices is nothing new – we’ve seen this before in previous years. What has changed in 2025 is that attackers can now find and capture them much faster and more efficiently, thanks to AI,” said Andrey Leskin, chief technology officer at Qrator Labs.

“To put it in perspective, last year, the largest DDoS botnet we recorded included around 227,000 devices. As you can see, using AI tools, attackers have increased the scale by about 25 times in just one year.”

During the third quarter, DDoS attacks most frequently targeted the fintech sector, which accounted for 26% of attacks. Ecommerce was next, at 22%, followed by media at 16%, and information and communication at 15%.

The most intensive L3-L4 DDoS attack of the quarter was aimed at the eCommerce sector, peaking at 1.15 Tbps – slightly higher than the 2024 record of 1.14 Tbps.

Meanwhile, the longest bot attack took place on 4 September, also targeting the eCommerce sector and lasting 14 hours and 33 minutes.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.