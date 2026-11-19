UK workers are growing increasingly pessimistic about career opportunities, new research shows, with economic factors and the influx of AI creating an atmosphere of uncertainty.

More than one third t (37%) of workers feel “stuck” in their current role despite wanting to leave, according to a survey from Workday . Respondents noted they don’t believe it’s a good time to find better opportunities, and AI is playing a key role in this indecisiveness.

Workday said it observed an interesting dynamic across Europe. Organizations are holding onto workers for longer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean employees are content in their roles.

Every European market analyzed by the firm had a higher two-year retention rate than the global average of 69.6%. In Germany, retention rates stood at 78.8%, yet more than one-third (34%) of workers said a weak job market keeps them from moving on.

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That same sentiment was voiced by workers in the UK and France, according to Workday.

“Europe’s companies are holding on to their people, and on paper that looks like a strength,” said Angelique De Vries-Schipperijn, president for EMEA at Workday.

“But when a third of workers say they’re staying because they feel stuck, leaders should hear that as a warning. AI is changing many jobs, and the people who stay need to see where they fit in what comes next.”

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Progression is scarce

Career advancement opportunities also vary wildly across Europe, the research found.

In Spain, for example, just 2.9% of employees received a promotion compared with 8.1% globally. The UK and France boasted the highest promotion rates across the region, at 7.2%.

A key factor behind this lack of progression is the state of the jobs market, which is being reshaped by macroeconomic factors and the integration of AI across a raft of industries.

“About one in five (21%) said the opportunity was paused, withdrawn, or changed, and 18% said their manager did not support the move,” Workday added in a blog post.

“Many employees are also working through significant change at the same time. Nearly four in 10 (39%) said their company had reorganized in the past year, and nearly a third (32%) said open positions had been left unfilled.”

Waning opportunities

The study from Workday comes hot on the heels of similar research from Adaptavist , which found that developers are growing concerned about waning career opportunities due to AI.

In a survey of devs across the UK, US, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, nearly half said software development is becoming a less attractive career due to AI.

Around three-in-ten, meanwhile, said AI is already affecting their career progression.

Similar research also points to a trend of “job-hugging” in recent years, largely due to challenging economic conditions. As ITPro reported in November 2025 , workers are clinging to roles for far longer than previously, marking a stark contrast compared to the ‘Great Resignation’ of 2021 and 2022.

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