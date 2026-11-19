Businesses are increasingly prioritizing AI adoption at the expense of human talent and wellbeing, according to new research from the British Standards Institute (BSI).

More than half of business leaders said AI is helping reduce headcount (54%), up from just 41% last year. Meanwhile, nearly half (49%) said AI has already reduced entry-level opportunities, with BSI raising concerns about how businesses will develop the next generation of talent.

BSI’s research , which surveyed 1,287 business leaders across nine countries, suggested that short term productivity improvements and cost cutting with AI may be coming at a greater cost to long-term workforce management.

For Kate Field, global head human and social sustainability at BSI, this rapid AI development is simply a race for businesses to show off “just how AI-enabled they are”.

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Three-quarters (74%) of business leaders surveyed by BSI said AI is crucial to their organization’s growth, up from 59% last year. Improving productivity and efficiency is the primary driver of investments in AI for 65% of leaders, while half (50%) see AI as a tool for cutting costs.

More than two-fifths (41%) also said they feel pressure from senior leadership to adopt the technology.

“Business leaders appear to be using AI as a byword for running innovative, forward-thinking operations,” said Field. “The sentiment seems to be ‘adopt AI or die’. But too little thought is being given to the long-term consequences of replacing human talent with AI.”

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Creativity and skills development take the hit

According to the study, AI implementation is having a direct negative effect on people’s skills and effort, which both undermine productivity and efficiency goals.

More than half of business leaders (51%) said they’re often using AI without considering whether it’s the best option, while a further 57% said AI has become the default choice where they would previously have asked a colleague.

Notably, almost half of leaders (49%) worry that career starters are failing to develop the right skills because they are consulting AI rather than managers.

“There are serious questions around what working alongside AI means for people’s psychological safety and wellbeing at work, and more broadly the repercussions of decisions that could corrode skills development or reduce the opportunity for collaboration and creativity,” said Field.

Nearly half of leaders (49%) said they think colleagues are putting in less effort because they can rely on AI, while almost two thirds (64%) suggested AI could be helping low-skilled employees hide performance or competence issues.

Despite this, a huge 81% of leaders said they’re using AI to be more efficient in their role, while two fifths said they themselves are putting in less effort because they can rely on AI.

Field said this discrepancy “hints at underlying cultural issues”, and that leaders’ “discrepancy between words and actions is a tell-tell sign of a toxic culture”.

Early careers at risk

BSI warned that removing entry-level jobs through automation could have consequences for businesses outside of immediate job cuts, particularly as junior employees lose opportunities to develop the practical experience needed to progress into more senior roles.

While BSI dubbed this the ‘jobpocalypse’, longer term employment trends are more nuanced than its research alone suggests.

Further predictions from analyst firm Gartner said AI will actually create a net increase of 1.7 million jobs globally .

At the recent Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, Gartner analyst Helen Poitevin told ITPro that the organizations most advanced in AI aren't seeing it as a replacement for labor, “but as a catalyst to reinvent operations and rebalance workforce and technology capabilities to compete in changing markets.”

Rather than erasing jobs, AI is fundamentally transforming them, she suggested, with one in five workers globally having to completely rethink what they do.

With nearly three-fifths (59%) of leaders telling BSI the benefits of implementing AI in organizations are worth the potential disruptions to workforces, businesses need to start looking beyond the immediate benefits of AI and consider how it will help them develop and retain the human expertise needed to sustain the business in the future.

Indeed, once companies realize their expectations of AI have outpaced its capabilities, Poitevin said companies will eventually face rounds of “corrective hiring”.

Major companies like IBM and Ford, are just some of the companies recently named that are reversing AI layoffs .

Replace, regret, rehire

When it comes to AI layoffs, it seems analysts have been beating the same drum for a while. Earlier this year, Gartner was talking about how staff cuts were not unlocking the level of returns executives expected , with companies largely regretting these ‘hasty’ decisions.

More recently, Gartner warned that companies forced to re-hire staff would do so at a much greater expense to the business .

However, previous research from Forrester points to potential problems of offshoring , as companies look to cut costs through lowering salaries. The firm said this may lead to a "deepening culture energy chasm" which, much to BSI’s point, will have a negative impact on worker wellbeing.

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