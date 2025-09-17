Nearly 700,000 customers impacted after insider attack at US fintech firm
Details on how the insider attack unfolded aren't clear, but FinWise has taken action to prevent future incidents
A US-based fintech firm has warned customers their data may have been exposed following an insider attack.
FinWise, which provides loans on behalf of US financial services firms, revealed a former employee accessed sensitive customer information after leaving the firm.
According to filings with the Maine Attorney General's Office, those impacted in the breach included customers of American First Finance (AFF).
“On May 31, 2024, FinWise experienced a data security incident involving a former employee who accessed FinWise data after the end of their employment,” a customer notification letter reads.
“Some of the data impacted includes American First Finance’s (“AFF’s”) data,” it added. “FinWise contracts with AFF to offer installment loans to consumers. In this arrangement, FinWise is the lender and AFF is the technology provider”.
All told, 689,000 individuals have been impacted by the breach. Data exposed included customer information such as full names and undisclosed “data elements”, according to the firm.
FinWise did not reveal how the former employee gained access to this data and has launched a formal investigation into the matter.
“Upon learning of the incident, FinWise immediately launched an investigation in consultation with outside cybersecurity professionals who regularly investigate and analyze these types of situations to help determine whether any sensitive data has been accessed,” the FinWise filing reads.
In the wake of the incident, FinWise has taken “many precautions” to safeguard customer data. The fintech firm is also free credit monitoring for those affected, along with identity theft protection services.
Insider attacks wreak havoc for enterprises
Security experts have issued repeated warnings over the threats posed by insider attacks in recent years, with research showing these types of incidents have increased significantly.
Arctic Wolf’s 2024 State of Cybersecurity report showed that 61% of organizations had identified insider threats over the course of a year, with 29% of those resulting in breaches.
Similar research from Verizon also found 34% of reported breaches came as a result of an insider.
As ITPro has previously reported, not all insider threats are intentional. In many cases, haphazard cyber hygiene practices by individual employees can result in disaster for enterprises.
Several recent incidents involved disgruntled former employees seeking to wreak havoc after being dismissed or laid off. Earlier this year, a software developer in the US was convicted after deploying a “kill switch” to sabotage his former employer’s networks.
Davis Lu caused widespread disruption at his former employer, Eaton Corp, and was found guilty of “causing intentional damage to protected computers”.
Security experts recently called for better “offboarding” practices at enterprises to prevent workers from turning on their employer once they’ve left.
Josh Kirkwood, senior manager for CyberArk’s field technology office, told ITPro this has become a common recurring issue for many companies.
“The offboarding process has long been a weak spot for many organizations. It’s clear that a shift is needed. Offboarding should not just be an afterthought,” he said.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
