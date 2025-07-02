M&S aims for full online restoration within four weeks following major cyber attack

The retailer’s CEO has set an August deadline to resolve the bulk of issues from the £300 million breach

Pedestrians pictured walking past a Marks &amp; Spencer (M&amp;S) store front on Oxford Street, London.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rene Millman's avatar
By
published
in News

Marks & Spencer (M&S) expects its online operations to be fully restored within the next four weeks as the retailer continues its recovery from a major cyber attack in April.

Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting, CEO Stuart Machin said the company hopes to have the “vast majority” of the incident’s impact resolved by August, the BBC reported.

The attack, which the company has attributed to “human error” and estimated will cost around £300 million in lost profit, forced M&S to halt online sales and has significantly disrupted its supply chain, including operations at its key Castle Donington distribution centre. The breach also resulted in the theft of customer personal data.

30% off Keeper Security's Business Starter and Business plans

30% off Keeper Security's Business Starter and Business plans

Keeper Security is trusted and valued by thousands of businesses and millions of employees. Why not join them and protect your most important assets while taking advantage of this special offer?

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal

The announcement is the latest step in a multi-month recovery process. As ITPro has reported, the crisis first unfolded in April when M&S was forced to suspend all online orders.

M&S later confirmed in May that customer personal data had been compromised, linking the breach to a supply chain partner. By June, the full financial scale of the incident was revealed, with the warning of a £300 million profit hit and continued operational disruption.

While the main e-commerce site for Great Britain has partially resumed service, key functions like click-and-collect and next-day delivery remain offline.

The recovery timeline provides a critical update for a breach that has had a sustained operational and financial impact on one of the UK’s best-known retailers.

M&S fallout may continue beyond planned restoration date

Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of web intelligence firm Oxylabs, told ITPro that the incident highlights the persistent threat of social engineering.

“Investment alone isn’t a silver bullet," he said. "Attackers are constantly evolving their techniques, and social engineering – tricking people rather than systems – is still one of the most effective entry points.”

Cerniauskas noted that while a full operational recovery by August would be a “solid achievement,” the business impact can continue long after technical systems are restored.

"It’s not a question of if you'll be targeted - but when,” he added.

The fallout from the incident may also affect executive remuneration. According to reports from the Evening Standard, chairman Archie Norman confirmed that any drop in performance caused by the attack "will be taken into account with regards to incentive pay".

Norman added that the recovery is progressing, with "new systems coming back" each week.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Rene Millman
Rene Millman

Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers cybersecurity, AI, IoT, and the cloud. He also works as a contributing analyst at GigaOm and has previously worked as an analyst for Gartner covering the infrastructure market. He has made numerous television appearances to give his views and expertise on technology trends and companies that affect and shape our lives. You can follow Rene Millman on Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸