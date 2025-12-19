The future of threat detection
To fight sophisticated threats, cybersecurity teams will need to unify data like never before
Cybersecurity teams are facing a double edged sword of challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, AI tools offer a great deal of autonomous working and the promise of automating some of the more laborious tasks that a cybersecurity team has to undertake.
On the other hand, attackers are also using AI to launch large scale attacks such as sophisticated phishing campaigns and identity theft. To fight this threat, cybersecurity teams will need to unify data like never before and take advantage of as many new technologies and processes as they can.
How can they go about this? And what does a unified cybersecurity strategy really look like in 2026?
In this episode, Rory is joined by Mandy Andress, chief information security officer at Elastic, to explore how businesses can evolve their threat detection and security posture, as well as how AI is lowering the barrier to entry for attackers.
Highlights
"Of course, it all started with phishing messages. It used to be really easy to identify a phishing message, and AI was able to fix that and solve a lot of the language challenges and grammar and the punctuation challenges."
"So we talk about zero trust, we talk about least privilege, and none of those foundational elements have changed. I think in some cases, they've become even more critical, certainly least privileged, as you're looking at system accounts and and non-human identities and agents and really focusing on what they can and cannot do what they can and cannot access. From a threat actor perspective, those are our perfect lateral movement capabilities, 'let me be able to take over an agent and have it do what I want it to do' versus what it's potentially expected to be doing."
"We're starting to see augmenting of analysts, we're starting to see some autonomous workflows, but we're still taking the approach of how we have been looking at things and then adding on or expanding some capabilities. There will be a point in maybe five, seven years out that we are going to need to make a fundamental shift in our approach to continue to build and leverage all of the advantages that we would be able to have."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"The key way for success in today's environment is you need to understand what is happening. You need to have a very holistic, comprehensive view of both what is happening and what exists in your environment, and bringing in as much context, telemetry understanding as possible,
Footnotes
- In the age of AI threats, the future of security is unified
- AI-generated code is now the cause of one-in-five breaches – but developers and security leaders alike are convinced the technology will come good eventually
- AI-generated code risks: What CISOs need to know
- Agentic AI carries huge implications for security teams - here's what leaders should know
- The NCSC touts honeypots and ‘cyber deception’ tactics as the key to combating hackers — but they could ‘lead to a false sense of security’
Subscribe
- Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Spotify
- Subscribe to the IT Pro newsletter
- Join us on LinkedIn
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
-
November rundown: CrowdStrike's insider threat
ITPro Podcast As CrowdStrike grappled with a malicious employee, Cloudflare suffered a major outage
-
Getting a grip on digital identity
ITPro Podcast As AI agent adoption explodes, security leaders will need better identity controls than ever before
-
Let’s talk about digital sovereignty
In the age of AI and cloud, where data resides is a key consideration
-
Can cyber group takedowns last?
ITPro Podcast Threat groups can recover from website takeovers or rebrand for new activity – but each successful sting provides researchers with valuable data
-
July rundown: Salt Typhoon and SharePoint scares
ITPro Podcast US public sector organizations are under serious threat from the state-backed hacking group
-
Can the UK ban ransomware payments?
ITPro Podcast Attempts to cut off ransomware group profits could instead harm businesses
-
We need to talk about operational technology
ITPro Podcast Groups like Volt Typhoon are abusing poor hygiene in critical infrastructure to pre-position for attacks
-
RSAC Conference 2025: The front line of cyber innovation
ITPro Podcast Ransomware, quantum computing, and an unsurprising focus on AI were highlights of this year's event