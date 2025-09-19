Getting a grip on digital identity

(Image credit: Future)
Identity management in security has been a difficult issue for many years, but the arrival of AI and AI agents has only complicated this picture.

In addition to human and machine identities, cybersecurity professionals now have to handle potentially thousands of AI agent identities across MCP and API endpoints.

How can businesses handle all of these complications while maintaining their cybersecurity?

In this episode, Rory speaks to Art Gilliland, CEO at cybersecurity firm Delinea, to discuss the thorny issue of identity attacks, and how IT leaders can get a grip on digital identities.

"I think what you're seeing now is the adversaries, the bad guys, they're basically focused on, 'look where's the weakest link, where is the place where we've spent the least?' And infrastructure people are about throughput and speed and access, and security is about protection. And if you have a domain that is split between those two, you're going to find weaknesses."

"I think one of the, one of the things that has always been true is that there is a structural imbalance in the security world, and that structural imbalance is the adversary just has a structural benefit. They're always advantaged."

"Identity really is sort of the tip of the spear of watching for breaches, because there will be failures probing an identity that will give you indicators that something bad is going to happen before it happens. Once they have the authenticated identity, then it's really damaging. But if you can see the leading indicators, you can get in front of it, and I think this is where AI is going to really help."

Rory Bathgate
Rory Bathgate
Features and Multimedia Editor

Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.

In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.

