The NCSC touts honeypots and ‘cyber deception’ tactics as the key to combating hackers — but they could ‘lead to a false sense of security’
Trials to test the real-world effectiveness of cyber deception solutions have produced positive results so far
Honeypots and cyber detection tools can be highly effective at disrupting cyber attacks, according to the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), but enterprises should prepare for serious risks.
Over the last year, the NCSC has run a series of cyber deception trials, speaking to users, and analyzing the results to try and work out whether such tactics can increase observability, improve threat hunting, and even influence how attackers behave.
The trials involved 121 organizations from across the UK, 14 commercial providers of cyber deception solutions, and 10 product trials across different environments, from cloud deployments to operational technology.
So far, the NCSC said it's clear that cyber deception can work - but it’s not always easy. While most organizations reckoned that cyber deception could offer real value, particularly in detecting novel threats and enriching threat intelligence, there was a lack of outcome-based metrics.
"As with any observability and threat hunting methods, the effectiveness of cyber deception depends on having the right data and context," said the NCSC.
"We found that cyber deception can be used for visibility in many systems, including legacy or niche systems, but without a clear strategy, organizations risk deploying tools that generate noise rather than insight."
Terminology is also a bit of a problem, with vocabulary across the industry often inconsistent, making it harder for organizations to understand what’s on offer or even what they’re trying to achieve. The NCSC said it now plans to standardize its cyber deception vocabulary.
Similarly, organizations may be missing a trick by failing to publicly announce that they use cyber deception - only 10% do. Some research suggests that when attackers believe cyber deception is in use, they are less confident in their attacks.
"This can impose a cost on attackers by disrupting their methods and wasting their time, to the benefit of the defenders," said the NCSC.
Notably, the NCSC’s research indicated that many organizations don't know where to start, and could really benefit from impartial advice, real-world case studies, and reassurance that the tools they’re using are effective and safe – something the agency said it will aim to provide.
Cyber deception is risky business
The NCSC warned that the trial scheme also highlighted significant risks, particularly the danger of misconfiguration.
If cyber deception tools aren’t properly configured, they may “fail to detect threats or lead to a false sense of security”.
Worse still, these tools could create openings for attackers, the agency noted.
"As networks evolve and new tools are introduced, keeping cyber deception tools aligned requires ongoing effort. It is important to consider regular updates and fine-tuning cyber deception solutions."
Regardless, the NCSC said there's still a strong case for the use of cyber deception – particularly its potential to impose cost on adversaries.
By forcing attackers to spend time and resources navigating false environments, chasing fake credentials, or second-guessing their access, it can slow down attacks and increase the chances of detection.
"Cyber deception isn’t new, but neither is it widely used, and that’s a missed opportunity," the NCSC concludes. "When done well, it can provide early warning of attacks, generate high-quality intelligence, and shape how our adversaries operate. But it’s not a magic fix; it requires planning, strategy, and support."
