ICO reprimands Metropolitan Police over use of shadow IT
Officers and other staff were using an unapproved third-party platform to share data on suspected shoplifters
The Metropolitan Police Service (‘the Met’) has landed itself in hot water with the UK’s data regulator, the ICO, after members of staff uploaded sensitive data to an unauthorized third-party platform.
Between March 2023 and September 2024, officers and staff in the Greater London police force used the Auror intelligence-sharing platform as part of a crackdown on shoplifting, despite it not being formally approved for use.
Auror is a third-party, cloud-based platform from SaaS provider Auror Europe Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Zealand firm Auror Limited.
It's accessible via a website and mobile application and is mainly used by retailers to record, manage and analyse incidents of retail crime. It does this using a range of technologies, including facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and AI.
Retailers can upload incident reports, images and CCTV footage relating to suspected shoplifting and other retail-related offenses, which can then be shared for free with law enforcement authorities.
This may seem not only harmless but actively helpful in the detection and prosecution of crime, however the tool wasn’t subjected to the usual data protection assessments or governance before use.
"Police forces hold large volumes of sensitive personal information and must have robust safeguards in place to protect it," said David Doodson, ICO head of investigations.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
"Whilst new technologies can deliver significant operational benefits, organizations cannot allow innovation to outpace their data protection responsibilities. Before introducing new systems or platforms, they must properly assess the risks, put appropriate safeguards in place and ensure effective oversight."
Specifically, said the ICO, the Met unlawfully processed personal information without individuals’ consent and in situations where sharing wasn't actually necessary for law enforcement purposes.
In all, around 500 accounts were created, with 375 actively used for policing activities. The ICO found that, between January and September 2024, personal information relating to 179 people – three of whom were under the age of 18 – was uploaded to the platform as part of efforts to identify individuals suspected of shoplifting.
This included names, dates of birth and, in a small number of cases, home addresses.
The police force also failed to put the appropriate technical and organizational measures in place to make sure that personal information was protected or that assessment and approval processes for third-party technologies were followed.
Additionally, the ICO found that, not only did the Met not carry out a data protection impact assessment, it still isn't ensuring that only approved third-party technologies are used to process personal information.
Since the issue first emerged, MPS has tightened up its procedures. However, the ICO said it still needs to do more.
It has ordered the force to strengthen its approach to identifying, assessing and approving any third-party services used to process personal information. It must also review its controls, improve governance processes, enhance staff awareness and regularly test the effectiveness of the measures it has in place.
Controlling the spread of shadow AI
Shadow IT – and shadow AI in particular – is a growing problem. A survey from SailPoint earlier this year found that two-thirds of organizations can’t account for the information staff are sharing with AI platforms and large language models (LLMs). It also found that 35% of staff are sharing data through external tools, rather than approved internal applications.
"This action should send a message across the policing sector, and beyond: if you are using new technology to process people's information you must do so lawfully, transparently and with appropriate governance from the outset," said Doodson.
"Where organizations fail to protect people's information, we will take action. Our role is not only to hold organisations to account, but to drive improvements and promote the standards people have a right to expect."
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Israeli digital ad agency caught serving first in-the-wild zero-click spyware
News Discover-Tech's zero-click technique, dubbed "AdFection", installed spyware on the phones of targets around the world
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Enterprise Edition review
Review It's revitalized the foldable category with a new shape and aspect ratio, but there are compromises
-
LastPass hit with ICO fine after 2022 data breach exposed 1.6 million users – here’s how the incident unfolded
News The impact of the LastPass breach was felt by customers as late as December 2024
-
23andMe 'failed to take basic steps' to safeguard customer data
News The ICO has strong criticism for the way the genetic testing company responded to a 2023 breach.
-
AI recruitment tools are still a privacy nightmare – here's how the ICO plans to crack down on misuse
News The ICO has issued guidance for recruiters and AI developers after finding that many are mishandling data
-
“You must do better”: Information Commissioner John Edwards calls on firms to beef up support for data breach victims
News Companies need to treat victims with swift, practical action, according to the ICO
-
LinkedIn backtracks on AI training rules after user backlash
News UK-based LinkedIn users will now get the same protections as those elsewhere in Europe
-
UK's data protection watchdog deepens cooperation with National Crime Agency
News The two bodies want to improve the support given to organizations experiencing cyber attacks and ransomware recovery
-
ICO slams Electoral Commission over security failures
News The Electoral Commission has been reprimanded for poor security practices, including a failure to install security updates and weak password policies
-
Disgruntled ex-employees are using ‘weaponized’ data subject access requests to pester firms
News Some disgruntled staff are using DSARs as a means to pressure former employers into a financial settlement