Analysts dispel ‘conspiracy theories’ surrounding recent tech outages
Forrester researchers say the cause of major disruptions is “considerably less exciting”
Speculation that “coordinated cyber attacks” are to blame for a recent string of major outages has been dismissed by analysts, who claim “the reality is considerably less exciting and far more useful”.
Earlier this month, a series of service outages hit several global platforms and organizations, including Microsoft 365, major US banks including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, Claude, US air traffic control, and more.
The close timing of these incidents sparked speculation about a targeted attack from entities such as Russia or Iran, as well as concerns that rogue AI agents may be behind the outages.
However, a recent report from analyst firm Forrester has poured water on these notions, stating that “these were ordinary failures inside extraordinarily complex systems”.
“Digital progress creates complexity,” reads a blog post penned by Forrester VP and senior research director Lauren Nelson, and VP and research director Mark Moccia.
“Organizations add applications, integrations, cloud services, automation, data platforms, and now AI. Each delivers new capability, but it can also add another dependency and another path for failure to travel.”
According to the duo, organizations haven’t purposely designed systems to be overly complex. This is merely the result of “years of modernization, acquisitions, urgent business demands, regulatory requirements, and perfectly reasonable technology decisions”.
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“Pull on one thread, and you quickly discover three other systems, a critical business process, and a team that depends on it.”
Outages are a learning opportunity
Forrester argued that the incidents contain learnings for businesses aiming to make operations more resilient to outages, including reducing complexity, addressing technical debt, and modernizing processes.
The consultancy advised organizations to “invest in observability” to track dependencies within infrastructure, conduct more thorough incident response testing including simulating degraded dependencies and measuring rollback effectiveness, and approaching disruption as an opportunity to improve system resilience.
Analysts pointed to organizations like T-Mobile, Slack, and Wendy’s, which have undertaken major projects to improve and consolidate their digital infrastructure, with projects including major migrations and update drives.
“This is the decidedly unglamorous work of resilience: retiring an integration, instrumenting an opaque service, testing recovery again, and fixing the weakness that almost caused an outage," the duo wrote.
"Resilience isn’t something organizations discover during an outage — it’s the product of thousands of mundane decisions that they make before one occurs.”
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Adam Shepherd has been a technology journalist since 2015, covering everything from cloud storage and security, to smartphones and servers. Over the course of his career, he’s seen the spread of 5G, the growing ubiquity of wireless devices, and the start of the connected revolution. He’s also been to more trade shows and technology conferences than he cares to count.
Adam is an avid follower of the latest hardware innovations, and he is never happier than when tinkering with complex network configurations, or exploring a new Linux distro. He was also previously a co-host on the ITPro Podcast, where he was often found ranting about his love of strange gadgets, his disdain for Windows Mobile, and everything in between.
You can find Adam tweeting about enterprise technology (or more often bad jokes) @AdamShepherUK.
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