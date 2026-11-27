Security, risk, and audit professionals are racing to develop effective governance and controls around AI amid accelerating threats. At ISACA Europe 2026 in October, association members gathered in Munich to grapple with uncomfortable questions around the technology.

As ISACA chief global strategy officer Chris Dimitriadis puts it, AI is scaling innovation, but it’s also being used to scale fraud, cyber attacks, and risk . The security measures and governance processes surrounding enterprise AI deployments are under particular scrutiny – if organizations are putting them in place at all – and the security operations center is already feeling the impact.

“Forget about waiting for a patch,” Microsoft chief security advisor Olivier Schraner told delegates at the annual conference. “You need an alternative means to protect yourself.”

Traditionally, when a vulnerability was publicly disclosed, companies had a window of weeks or months to patch it before criminals could build a working exploit, but Schraner says that window has now closed entirely . He pointed to independent tracking of how quickly disclosed flaws are exploited, which shows a growing share of exploited flaws being attacked before they're even made public.

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He sees the unveiling of Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview in April as a turning point, showing how effectively AI can find and exploit software flaws. Attackers can now get similar results from freely available open models that scan code for vulnerabilities, write working exploits, and chain them into full attacks.

“The number of vulnerabilities exploded,” Schraner said. “Just in the two months or so where these AI-based vulnerability scanners were available, the number of CVEs that were published rose by 51%. I would expect for the second half of 2026 that's probably double or triple the previous year.”

Schraner argues that this has fundamentally broken traditional approaches to security management. For many organizations, patching has historically been a compliance exercise, with fixed deadlines and severity grades – but when AI tools can dig up and exploit zero-days within your stack in a matter of hours, he says, security, risk, and audit professionals must re-examine those regimes and metrics .

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“This will be a major revamp of almost everything we do in security,” he said. “Many SIEMs… have become almost forensic tools. The best they can do is tell you what happened after it's already too late.”

AI has changed the game

The impact on business risk, unsurprisingly, has been enormous. The proliferation of AI tools has made attacks faster to launch, harder to spot, and more expensive to prevent – and regulators have noticed. In July, the European Central Bank wrote to the CEOs of every bank it directly supervises, describing AI as a “pivotal change” for cybersecurity and demanding action plans by 31 October.

According to ISACA CEO Erik Prusch, the risk facing businesses is “exponentially greater” than it was three and a half years ago, made even worse by the fact that most organizations don’t currently have a complete picture of their AI vulnerabilities. In turn, this stymies prioritization for governance teams.

These risks aren't just confined to software, either. In his keynote address, Henry Ajder, a specialist in ‘synthetic media’ such as deepfakes and other AI-generated imagery, warned that AI is increasingly eroding our ability to both trust and verify. He highlighted the growing trend of scammers using deepfaked video calls to coax fraudulent payments out of unsuspecting company staff, using tools that are now cheap, fast, and convincing.

A realistic voice clone needs just three to four seconds of audio using free, open-source software, and telling real content from fake is now “a coin flip” for most people. Businesses also face a growing flood of fabricated evidence, from doctored receipts used to claim refunds to fake photos of flood damage sent to insurers.

This is a fundamental problem for risk and audit professionals, whose work depends on being able to trust evidence. “Deepfakes don’t just make fake things look real, but provide plausible deniability to dismiss real things as fake,” he said. “When anything can be fake, anything could be fake.”

Regulation will take time to catch up with these challenges, and with Prusch warning that AI compliance will be harder to get right than Sarbanes-Oxley, organizations can't afford to wait for authorities to show them the way.

In the meantime, most security teams are already turning to AI itself to help plug the gap in their defense and governance capabilities.

Machine speed attacks

If criminals are launching attacks “at machine speed”, argues Schraner, the only viable approach is to fight fire with fire, integrating AI into detection and remediation processes. While AI agents will take on the round-the-clock monitoring, patching, and configuration work human teams can't keep up with, he predicts, the human role will be setting the goals, guardrails, and appetite for risk.

“No one on the planet can hire enough SOC employees and patch and vulnerability management employees to do this as quickly as one needs to do,” he said. “We are kind of building an airplane after already having taken off.”

However, as cybersecurity advisor and former CISO Monica Verma warns, this carries risks of its own. AI agents are being given access to sensitive data and critical systems, she said, often on the assumption that they will simply do as they're told, and without the controls to catch them when they don't. And when something does go wrong, the agent won't be the one holding the bag: “A company or a person will be [accountable] at the end of the day.”

While the previous advice was to use ‘human-in-the-loop’ structures, with a layer of approval by a real person to catch errors or rogue actions before they’re carried out, these structures are starting to fail . For one thing, Schraner says that mandating human approval negates the speed advantages of using agentic systems for security, while Verma notes that constant approval requests simply drive staff to find workarounds.

She gave an example of one company that forced engineers to manually approve every change made by their AI coding tools. “They got so tired, they put sticky tape on the enter key,” she said. “You're going to make it so hard for your workforce to actually do things without proper controls that they're going to bypass them.”

Prusch’s advice is to let agents check the work of other AI tools using pre-established parameters. However, Dimitriadis points out that organizations must also be able to effectively audit AI systems and account for the decisions they make.

Crucially, Verma argues, an agent can’t be left to mark its own homework. Because the models behind it are probabilistic, any verification has to come from outside the agent itself, whether that’s another AI system or independent monitoring the agent can’t tamper with.

Most organizations, however, are nowhere near that point, Dimitriadis warned, noting that “AI adoption is outpacing incident response preparedness”. According to ISACA's State of Cybersecurity 2026 research , 71% of European security professionals say they have never conducted an AI-related incident response exercise.

Part of the problem, Prusch says, is that boards are prioritizing growth over protection . With CEOs now expected to deliver around 10% growth, their focus is on what AI can add to the business rather than on how securely it's deployed. “You've got $1.5 trillion of capital that's been raised in a few short quarters,” he said. “Tell me how much has been raised in terms of security?”

The governance problem

According to Verma, a big part of the risk around AI stems from a lack of appropriate governance, not just advanced attack capabilities. Earlier this year, security researchers used an AI agent to break into McKinsey's internal AI platform. While McKinsey fixed the flaws within hours of being notified and says there's no evidence client data was accessed, the fact that it took just two hours, with no AI-specific exploits, shows that the rush to deploy AI can often outrun the governance needed to secure it.

Schraner says he sees this pattern “time and time again”, where basic protections like multi-factor authentication and strong passwords are missing : “If you build a fortress and you leave the front door open, what will the attacker do? They'll just come through the front entrance.”

The conclusion from ISACA Europe 2026 is that AI growth has made the traditional disciplines of security, risk, and audit all the more urgent. Every answer to the challenges of AI depends on controls, oversight, and accountability mechanisms that someone has to design, test, and own.

For organizations racing to deploy the technology, the uncomfortable truth is that machines can take on the work, but not the responsibility. While patches may no longer be enough to secure your environment, that doesn't mean boards can replace their governance processes with an autonomous agent.

Ultimately, Schraner says, the challenge is as much about people as technology. Changing how Microsoft itself operates has been “a rough three years”, he admitted, with jobs, people, and lines of communication all shifting. “Almost none of this has anything to do with the technology. It's about acquiring different skills, different collaboration.”

“You can buy as much technology, you can revamp as much technology as you want,” he said. “In the end, it's still humans making a difference.”