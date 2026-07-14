Lidl data breach: Supermarket chain warns customers after third-party 'IT incident' exposes customer information – here's what we know so far
The incident, affecting an unnamed service provider, is the latest to affect embattled retailers
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The incident, affecting an unnamed service provider, is the latest to affect embattled retailers