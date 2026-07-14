Intel to expand European chip production with €5bn Ireland investment

Intel has announced a €5 billion investment to expand its Leixlip campus in Ireland, with plans to scale capacity to deliver Intel Xeon 6 and next-gen Intel Xeon chips built on its Intel 3 node.

Using existing capacity across cleanroom space, the company said the investment will see it expand current production output and advance research and development activities.

As part of the move, the chipmaker will upgrade existing fabrication facilities and install new manufacturing equipment.

Key infrastructure enhancements, including an expansion of the automated track system, aim to integrate disparate campus modules into a single, high-velocity production environment.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

“This €5 billion investment represents a definitive commitment to maximize capacity at our Leixlip campus and increase what we can deliver to Intel Foundry customers," said Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president, chief technology and operations officer and general manager of Intel Foundry.

“By investing in our existing fabs with state-of-the-art technology and installing cutting-edge tools, we are not just increasing output of critical products like Xeon 6 and next gen Intel Xeon processors built on Intel 3, we are ensuring that Ireland remains at the forefront of the world’s most advanced manufacturing ecosystems, while strengthening the region’s role in the global technology landscape.”

Work has already started, according to Intel, and the company expects it to deliver jobs for specialized tradespeople, including construction workers and equipment installers.