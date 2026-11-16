Thousands of driver's licenses exposed in Uber data breach

Thousands of Uber drivers have had personal information including driver’s license details stolen as part of a data breach affecting one of the company’s software suppliers.

Per a mandatory data breach notification filed with Iowa’s Attorney General, the attackers used compromised access credentials belonging to one of Uber’s service providers to access a cloud storage environment.

“The environment was subject to Uber’s cloud security management processes and overseen by Uber’s Cloud Security team,” wrote Amelia Gerlicher, Privacy and Data Security Partner at Ashurst Perkins Coie, which filed the report on Uber’s behalf.

“The environment had alerting enabled, but because the unauthorized third party used valid credentials and data flows enabled by the compromise on the service provider’s system, no alerts were triggered.”

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The company said the affected cloud environment had been set up “specifically to enable the service provider’s work”, and the compromised credentials did not provide access to any of Uber’s other systems.

According to the disclosure notice, attackers made off with “images of driver’s licenses and extracted text data, including name, address, date of birth, and driver’s license number”.

Based on official disclosure information from a range of US states including Texas, Iowa and South Carolina, the breach has impacted a minimum of 16,236 Uber drivers across the US.

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The true number is expected to be higher, as states such as California, New York, and Illinois have not confirmed the specific number of affected residents.

What caused the Uber data breach?

The company’s investigation found that the attack took place on 7 October, and was disclosed by the provider on 9 October.

According to reporting from TechCrunch , the source of the breach was Fireworks AI, a cloud provider for running and training open source AI models.

An Uber Spokesperson confirmed the incident involving Fireworks AI in a statement given to ITPro.

"The notices we sent to drivers are in relation to a security incident impacting one of our third-party vendors, Fireworks.ai, which had access to some Uber data.”

Fireworks AI published a security bulletin on 9 October , revealing an incident involving “unauthorized use of internal Fireworks credentials”. The malicious activity was initially identified on 6 October, with impacted customers notified from 7-9 October.

According to the company , attackers had access to metadata such as resource identifiers, display names, descriptions and creation time, as well as billing and shipping addresses, invoice and payment history, account balance, and credit usage.

Attackers also accessed “incomplete model weights and datasets” for a limited number of customers.

Who’s behind the Fireworks AI attack?

The attack shows evidence of being linked to a financially motivated group of cyber criminals, Fireworks said, with the goal of monetising unauthorized access to enterprise AI capacity in a process known as ‘LLMjacking’.

Productivity software vendor Notion has also publicly confirmed that it was affected by this breach.

“We used Fireworks for classification jobs to help customers understand their own AI usage through a feature in Notion called Insights, and we used them as a general inference provider to serve open-weight models inside our product,” the company stated in a security disclosure .

“The Insights feature has been disabled as we investigate this incident, and we are no longer serving open-weight models through Fireworks.”

A subsequent security incident on 24 October also saw an attacker gain access via compromise of a third-party cloud hosting provider to Fireworks’ development environment.

From here, they ran an unauthorized workload and accessed further customer data. Fireworks AI said the attack was detected and remediated the same day.

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